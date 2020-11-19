CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, Nov. 27
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
Monday, Nov. 30
• Online Story Hour at 10 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games: D & D at 3 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5 p.m. on Facebook
• Virtual Book Club Bash at 6 p.m. on Zoom
• Time for Bed at 7 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
• Virtual 4th Tuesday Forum – Helen Keller: A Life Nearly Lost with Jessica Michna at 10 a.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Author Event with Alicia Jasinska at 6 p.m. via Zoom
Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! At 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
• Virtual Author Event with Stuart Turton at 6 p.m. via Zoom
• The History and Lore of Santa Claus presented by Laura F. Keyes at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
4th Tuesday Forum- Helen Keller: A Life Nearly Lost
Portrayed by Jessica Michna, Historical Impressionist
Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Meet one of America's most inspirational women, Helen Keller. She was the first deaf blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, was also a world-famous speaker and author who met every U.S. President from Grover Cleveland to Lyndon Johnson.
You are invited to participate via Zoom. Visit the websites of the Center or the Library to register. (Note: due to unforeseen circumstances, the originally scheduled program, Mittens on the Tree, will not be presented. This will be a video recording.)
The History and Lore of Santa Claus
Presented by historian, Laura F. Keys
Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Many folks know that our modern-day Santa Claus had his start as St. Nicholas, but what happened on the journey to make us think of a "jolly old elf," rather than a pious Christian Bishop? Where, exactly, did Santa Claus come from, and why does his popularity remain so high in modern American popular culture? You’ll enjoy recognizing many familiar images and poems in this holiday program sponsored by Beyond the Page and Madison Community Foundation. Please register on the Library’s website.
The Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and will re-open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
