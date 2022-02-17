Model railroading tries to stay on track, but it is the never ending quest to improve skills which keeps it fresh for hobbyists.
“It’s a never-ending learning process that’s some of the allure of the Hobby,” Bob Wundrock of DeForest said. “It’s challenged me to improve things over the years. I’m so much better at model railroading than I was 30 years ago,” Wundrock said.
“A model train layout is never finished,” he added.
Wundrock moved to DeForest three years ago after 32 years in Verona. His layout has adapted to the new, smaller space and his physical needs. “I haven’t stopped model railroading, I’ve just adjusted,” he said.
Wundrock was born in 1950 and grew up in a golden era of model railroading. The hobby was popular, mostly with boys, and real life examples of passenger and freight trains and infrastructure were still common in many towns. “I was more serious about it around seventh grade. My high school years have some blank spots,” he said.
Wundrock joined the National Model Railroad Association (NMRA) in 1973 and he’s been a member since. “it’s allowed many doors to open,” Wundrock said.
Wundrock is a one of 697 to be certified a Master Model Railroader by the NMRA in the 55 years of the program. In order to achieve the rank, one has to reach certain benchmarks. One needs to achieve seven certificates from 11 categories including areas like scenery, electronics, and civil engineering. One certificate requires building a locomotive from scratch parts and making models from super detailed parts (called “kitbashing”). Being an active association volunteer is also important, “You can’t just join and sit on the sidelines,” he said.
The Madison area has a very active group known as the South Central Wisconsin Division of the NMRA. Belonging to the local group connects your membership to the larger national organization. “You get to meet a lot of great people and learn from monthly presentations,” Wundrock said.
Bob hasn’t been able to attend meetings in person lately but does follow the zoom meetings. “It expands my knowledge and enjoyment of the hobby.”
Wundrock said model railroaders will typically pick a scale (the size of their train in relation to the actual model) and gravitate to a railroad they like. He said he has seen impressive efforts of the Rio Grande Railroad and the Union Pacific among other historic lines. “You model not only a railroad but an era,” he said.
Wundrock models a Soo Line section from the early 1950s. This particular segment was in northwestern Wisconsin, between Menomonie and Hayward. Rice Lake, Barron, Cameron, Dallas, Ridgeland, and Reserve are among the stops along the line. The era is popular because you can model both steam and diesel engines. Wundrock also worked a couple of summers for the Soo Line.
Wundock works in HO scale (1:87). A box car is about 6 inches long on this scale.Wundrock said the layout includes some scratch-built depots, but it is historically representative rather than precise. “I used my modelers license to construct the railroad,” he said.
Wundrock has belonged to the Soo Line Historical Society since 1978. Wundrock said model railroad enthusiasts find different areas they enjoy best. “Some make beautiful layouts. I am a technician by trade and so I’m more into technology,” he said.
Technology is always advancing. Model trains were traditionally powered by 12 volts varied by a rheostat. Lenz, a German company, developed the digital command control or DCC and now each locomotive has a chip that operates it. Other new features include digital sound which allows for distinctive locomotive sound just like the prototype.
Wundrock likes the variety of challenges of model railroading. “For me, I have a short attention span, if I get tired or bored in one area I can work on another aspect,” he said.
The 54th annual Mad City Model Railroad Show at the Alliant Center this weekend is a good way to enjoy if you are new to the hobby. “Just walk around and take it all in,” Wundrock said. “There are multiple sizes and scales of layouts take a look at what model railroading can be. You don’t have to buy anything, But take a look at the vendors. Pick up a couple of booklets. Get an impression of what the hobby can be.
Madison hosted the NMRA national convention in 1997 and Wundrock said he worked four years getting his layout in shape to show it off during tours.