The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Workshop @ Home at 9 p.m. on Facebook
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The 13th Gift at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Friday, Dec. 18
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games – Boredom Busters at 3 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, Dec. 19
• Elf Interactive Watch Party at 4 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, Dec. 21
• DAPL Photo Group – Looking Back & Looking Ahead at 6 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Lighthouse Keeping at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday for Teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Holiday Hours:
• Thursday, Dec. 24 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 25 – Closed
Elf Interactive Watch Party – Please register on website
Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.
Watch a holiday favorite in the comfort of your own home, and join the interactive watch party on Zoom. We'll provide the treats, props, trivia, and more! Sign into the Zoom event at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 using the link you receive in your confirmation email.
4th Tuesday Forum: Lighthouse Keeping
Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. on Zoom
Living in a lighthouse sounds romantic and adventurous, doesn’t it? Hear what it was like for Dave and Rhonda Mossner of Verona who spent a week running the Mission Point Lighthouse as volunteers. They will share their experience and photos they’ve taken in visiting nearly 100 lighthouses on Lake Michigan, Huron, and Winnebago at this library outreach program.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
