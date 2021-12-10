Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, December 10

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Dragonwood Readers discuss Comfort & Joy at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

Saturday, December 11

  • Santa at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Monday, December 13

  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
  • Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, December 14

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 & 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Build It Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • Read to Wilson the Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • The Wonders of Winter Birding at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Wednesday, December 15

  • Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Piece Core 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Triptych Book Club- Virtual at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
  • Triptych Book Club- In-Person at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area

Thursday, December 16

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 & 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Seven Days of Us at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Santa!

Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m.

Santa’s coming back to the Library for in-person visits! Be sure to bring your wish lists and your cameras to make the most of your one-on-one time with the jolly old elf himself. Santa’s visit is made possible by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library. Please note that masks will be required for visitors ages 2 years and older at this indoor event.

The Wonders of Winter Birding

Tuesday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Are you looking for a new hobby this winter? Give birding a try! Learn about the wide variety of birds you can find in south-central Wisconsin during the winter season, tips for beginning birders, advice for how to make the most of winter birding, and some must-visit destinations. Please register via the library’s online calendar.

