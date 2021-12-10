STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Dragonwood Readers discuss Comfort & Joy at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
Saturday, December 11
Monday, December 13
Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, December 14
Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 & 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Build It Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Read to Wilson the Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
The Wonders of Winter Birding at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, December 15
Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Piece Core 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Triptych Book Club- Virtual at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Triptych Book Club- In-Person at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Thursday, December 16
The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Story Hour at 9:00 & 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Seven Days of Us at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Santa!
Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m.
Santa’s coming back to the Library for in-person visits! Be sure to bring your wish lists and your cameras to make the most of your one-on-one time with the jolly old elf himself. Santa’s visit is made possible by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library. Please note that masks will be required for visitors ages 2 years and older at this indoor event.
The Wonders of Winter Birding
Tuesday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Are you looking for a new hobby this winter? Give birding a try! Learn about the wide variety of birds you can find in south-central Wisconsin during the winter season, tips for beginning birders, advice for how to make the most of winter birding, and some must-visit destinations. Please register via the library’s online calendar.