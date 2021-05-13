Thursday, May 13
9:00 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
10:00 -Grief Support Group
Friday, May 14
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
9:30 -Dragonwood Readers Book Club (at Library)
Monday, May 17
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:15 -DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
Tuesday, May 18
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
Wednesday, May 19
8:30 -Strength Training for Women
9:15 -Nail Clinic
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)
Thursday, May 20
9:15 -Java Jewels-Outside
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
3:00-Caregiver Support Group
Friday, May 21
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
DeWhittler’s Woodcarvers
Resuming in person gatherings the first and third Monday of each month, from 9:15-11:00 a.m. DeWhittler’s bring their own tools and small woodworking projects to work individually, while enjoying each other’s company.
This group has a size limit and safe protocols will be in place. Registration is required. Please call or email Sue to learn more or reserve a spot. 608-846-9469/smiller@deforestcenter.org
Java Jewels
It is time to get together again and catch up! Enjoy a cup of coffee with friends outside at the Center weekly. Meeting dates are May 4, 12, 20 and 28 from 9:15- 10:45 a.m. weather permitting.
Make sure to bring a lawn chair and coffee will be provided. Java Jewels welcome new people! We would love to meet you. Registration is not required.
Exercise Room, by appointment only
You can reserve one of three areas (pods) for 45 minutes. The equipment will be sanitized between users.
The room is divided into 3 pods, each having two to three different pieces of equipment. The pod you sign up for is the only equipment you can use.
Safety protocols will be in place, wearing a mask in the building is required. E-mail smiller@deforestcenter.org or call 846-9469 for more information.
Outside Walking Group
The Outside Walking Group will be walking in May, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Come to the Center at 9:00 a.m. to join the group. The walks are last about 1 1/2 hours although, you can turn back at any time.
Come take part in great exercise with fun loving ladies in the fresh air! E-mail smiller@deforestcenter.org or call 846-9469 for more information.