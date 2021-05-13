Thursday, May 13

9:00 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

10:00 -Grief Support Group

Friday, May 14

9:00 -Exercise Room

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

9:30 -Dragonwood Readers Book Club (at Library)

Monday, May 17

9:00 -Exercise Room

9:15 -DeWhittler’s Woodcarving

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

Tuesday, May 18

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

Wednesday, May 19

8:30 -Strength Training for Women

9:15 -Nail Clinic

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)

Thursday, May 20

9:15 -Java Jewels-Outside

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

3:00-Caregiver Support Group

Friday, May 21

9:00 -Exercise Room

9:30 -Outside Walking Group

DeWhittler’s Woodcarvers

Resuming in person gatherings the first and third Monday of each month, from 9:15-11:00 a.m. DeWhittler’s bring their own tools and small woodworking projects to work individually, while enjoying each other’s company.

This group has a size limit and safe protocols will be in place. Registration is required. Please call or email Sue to learn more or reserve a spot. 608-846-9469/smiller@deforestcenter.org

Java Jewels

It is time to get together again and catch up! Enjoy a cup of coffee with friends outside at the Center weekly. Meeting dates are May 4, 12, 20 and 28 from 9:15- 10:45 a.m. weather permitting.

Make sure to bring a lawn chair and coffee will be provided. Java Jewels welcome new people! We would love to meet you. Registration is not required.

Exercise Room, by appointment only

You can reserve one of three areas (pods) for 45 minutes. The equipment will be sanitized between users.

The room is divided into 3 pods, each having two to three different pieces of equipment. The pod you sign up for is the only equipment you can use.

Safety protocols will be in place, wearing a mask in the building is required. E-mail smiller@deforestcenter.org or call 846-9469 for more information.

Outside Walking Group

The Outside Walking Group will be walking in May, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Come to the Center at 9:00 a.m. to join the group. The walks are last about 1 1/2 hours although, you can turn back at any time.

Come take part in great exercise with fun loving ladies in the fresh air! E-mail smiller@deforestcenter.org or call 846-9469 for more information.

