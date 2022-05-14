Overture Center’s 2022/23 season―revealed at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall this evening―showcases an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personality. Fans of the performing arts can choose from seven “Broadway at Overture” titles―including four Madison premieres―and more than 30 other national and international shows, including three Cabaret performances, four National Geographic Live shows and a new musical experience, “Up Close.”
“We reopened our doors at Overture Center this past fall after 18 months of closure, and it’s been incredible to see our community returning to our theaters,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers. “Being back in the theater with you has truly inspired me to assure the best artistry from around the world comes to Overture Center.”
BROADWAY AT OVERTURE
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL | Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!
· Starring Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?
HADESTOWN | Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!
· Winner of eight 2019 TonyAwards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 | Overture Hall
· Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
CHICAGO | Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26, 2023 | Overture Hall
· This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history. CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.
DISNEY’S THE LION KING | Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 | Overture Hall | A THREE-WEEK RUN!
· Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.
TOOTSIE | Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON AND WISCONSIN PREMIERE!
· This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg).
SIX | Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!
· Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!”
OVERTURE PRESENTS
NEW! Voca People | Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· Award winning, full of energy and bursting with comedy and fun, this international phenomenon features more than 100 all-time favorite hits from Madonna to Michael Jackson via Mozart! No instruments, no sound effects – just eight incredible, talented singer-comedians.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! An Evening with George Winston | Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· George Winston has inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wonder.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Step Afrika! | Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
• Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and Southern African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.
NEW! Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE | Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minn. They have been touring around the country since 2011 with Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations.
NEW! An Evening with Fran Lebowitz | Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
· In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.
NEW! The Hip Hop Nutcracker | Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall
· A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to the stage for its seventh season on tour. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Straight No Chaser | Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
· Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.
NEW! An Evening with Jad Abumrad | Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
• Jad Abumrad, creator and host of Radiolab, employs his dual backgrounds as composer and journalist to create what’s been called “a new aesthetic” in broadcast journalism – orchestrating dialogue, music, interviews and sounds into compelling documentaries that draw listeners into investigations of otherwise intimidating topics, such as the nature of numbers, the evolution of altruism or the legal foundation for the war on terror.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. |Overture Hall
· Celebrate the American sounds as acclaimed jazz trumpeter, composer and educator Wynton Marsalis performs an electric concert with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Expect to hear classical works paired with newly arranged jazz selections creating a unique evening of sensational music.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
· Year Five begins! Between crushing on Cho Chang, studying for his O.W.L.s and the ever-growing number of detentions from Professor Umbridge™, Harry Potter™ must find the time to discover the secret of his terrible nightmares! See Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert presented in HD on a giant screen and accompanied by the Madison Symphony Orchestra.
NEW! It’s Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, New York Times bestselling author and “Sesame Street” short filmmaker Todd Parr brings three of his contemporary stories to life. Staged by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, Parr’s stories cleverly deliver the important messages of acceptance, understanding, self-confidence and what we can do to keep the Earth happy and healthy.
· Sensory friendly performance! This performance is sensory friendly for youth on the autism spectrum or for those with sensory or communication needs. This performance is designed to provide a supportive and inclusive experience for families to enjoy the performance together.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Black Violin | Thursday, March 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
· Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil Baptiste (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Afro-Cuban All-Stars | Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
· This ensemble performs the best of the Cuban repertoire in its shows, presenting most of the genres that have made Cuba an influential country in terms of popular music―from the most traditional, such as Son Montuno, Guajira, Bolero and Danzon, to contemporary songs like Timba and Latin Jazz.
NEW! The Red Hot Chilli Pipers | Saturday, March 18, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS (NOT the Peppers!) is a nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless.
NEW! ANIMAL by Cirque Alfonse | Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· In this re-invented agricultural world, the farm is turned upside down and the barn turned inside out! Yet again, the clan of family and friends that make up Cirque Alfonse has favored its multidisciplinary approach where circus, song, dance and theater all come together, driven by original live music … an irresistible mix of trad and soul that the troupe calls ‘agricultural funk’!
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Second City Swipes Right | Friday, March 31, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· Spend a naughty 90 minutes with our caliente cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on—and off—about love, dating, relationships and everything else in-between the sheets!
NEW! YAMATO the Drummers of Japan Hinotori: The Wings of Phoenix | Sunday, April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall
· YAMATO is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, which is well known by Japanese people as the hometown of Japan. They call themselves “YAMATO, the Taiko drumming group that travels all over the world.”
NEW! BODYTRAFFIC | Friday, April 21, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
· BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity led by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Founded in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance.
RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Mayhem Poets | Friday, May 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
• These theater-trained, comedically gifted, lyrical virtuosos seamlessly blend raw elements of hip hop, theater, improv and stand-up comedy to tell gut wrenching truths that leave audiences forever changed.
NEW! A Simple Space | Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath and be immersed in every moment.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE
Learn and be inspired by National Geographic Live’s behind-the-scenes stories, stunning imagery and gripping footage from world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers. Shows are presented in Capitol Theater.
NEW! How to Clone a Mammoth with Beth Shapiro | Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· Could extinct species, like mammoths and passenger pigeons, be brought back to life? National Geographic Emerging Explorer Beth Shapiro is one of the scientists investigating this intriguing possibility.
NEW! Life on the Move with Lucy Hawkes | Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· Every year, billions of animals migrate in search of food, water or a mate. Join physiological ecologist Lucy Hawkes, who has spent years studying how and why these massive migrations occur, for astonishing stories of animal perseverance in the face of incredible odds.
NEW! From Shallows to Sea Floor with Diva Amon | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· Marine biologist Diva Amon’s research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth’s massive underwater habitat.
NEW! In Deep: Adventures in Caving with Robbie Shone | Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
· For more than 20 years, renowned cave photographer Robbie Shone has traveled to remote parts of the world to illuminate and document the world’s deepest, largest and longest-known cave systems.
CABARET
Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.
NEW! Christine Pedi’s GREAT DAMES | Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
· Christine Pedi lovingly honors the great ladies of the stage and screen through song, satire, heartfelt ballads and spot-on impressions, making it one of Broadwayworld.com's "Top Ten Theatrical Moments of the Year.”
NEW! An Evening with Ryan Silverman | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
· Ryan Silverman has been praised as the “smoothest, most assured bari-tenor, leading-man theatre voice at the moment” (Playbill.com).
NEW! Adam Jacobs - Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken | Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
· Join Broadway’s original Aladdin and Grammy-nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin and more, his show will have folks of all ages singing throughout the theater.
NEW SERIES! UP CLOSE
This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.
“Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we’re leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.
NEW! Alea | Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
· Alea is a progressive and pioneering artist delivering messages of love, connection and Latinx empowerment. Her original compositions summon lush, vibrant landscapes from La Guajira, Colombia to Bronx, New York. Seamlessly blending cumbia, vallenato, ranchera, jazz and pop, Alea connects a diverse soundscape with New York City edge.
NEW! Gabriel Royal | Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
· Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based thirty-something singer-songwriter and cellist, Gabriel Royal plays his “grown up lullabies” in the subway stations of New York City. That's where he found his lawyer, his manager, his cello and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York.
NEW! Vasilis Kostas & Layth Sidiq Duo | Friday, June 2, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
· Laouto player Vasilis Kostas and violinist Layth Sidiq met in Boston, many miles from their respective home countries. The former is Greet, the latter Jordanian-Iraqi, and their duo aims to highlight the musical roots of their countries while using them as a basis for exploring new ways of improvising, writing and arranging.