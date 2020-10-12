CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces.
Library Hours: Monday through Thursday – 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Thursdays, Oct. 15 and 22 at 9:30 a.m. – Village Green
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Club – Thursday , Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Zoom and Community Room – Discussing The Giver of Stars
• Painting 3D Miniatures – Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. – Zoom
• Make It Monday – Monday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.
• Teen Games D & D – Monday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. – Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group– Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m – Indian Lake Photography via Zoom
• Taking Flight: The History of Birds and People in the Heart of America with Michael Edmonds – Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
• See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
Read Woke Reading Challenge
Discover diverse books, log activities, and Read Woke. A Woke Book must challenge a social norm, give voice to the voiceless, provide information about a group that has been disenfranchise, seek to challenge the status quo, and have a protagonist from an underrepresented or oppressed group. The challenge for readers of all ages is simple: select a book from each of the 10 categories using the recommended lists provided in Beanstack and complete select activities offered by the DAPL in the coming weeks. The first five readers in each age group to earn 10 badges will receive special Read Woke t-shirts. See our webpage for details.
The Friends of the Library Self-Service Book Sale
Shop for bargains on the lower level of the Library now through October 24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Payment is by the honor system with cash payments taken at the circulation desk. The Friends members will update the selection regularly.
