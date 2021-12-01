STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Saturday, December 4
Winterfest – Ornament Making 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Family Board Games 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the lower level
Teen/Adult Board Gaming at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, December 6
Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Legends and Lore of Winter at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom or Watch Party in the Community Room
Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, December 7
Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 & 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Wednesday, December 8
Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Drop-in eBook Help 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
Go Big Read discussion – Transcendent Kingdom at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Thursday, December 9
The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Story Hour at 9:00 & 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Virtual Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Legends and Lore of Winter
Monday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Presented by Chad Lewis on Zoom
Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of how to make weird spirits, Krampus-the helper of Santa Claus, stories of little people, werewolves, witches, people being burned alive, and numerous other cold traditions!
Please register for this virtual program on the library’s online calendar. If you would like to join us in-person, we will be projecting it on the large screen in our Community Room so there is plenty of space spread out.