Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 3

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, December 4

  • Winterfest – Ornament Making 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Family Board Games 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the lower level
  • Teen/Adult Board Gaming at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, December 6

  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • Legends and Lore of Winter at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom or Watch Party in the Community Room
  • Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, December 7

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 & 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Wednesday, December 8

  • Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Drop-in eBook Help 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
  • Go Big Read discussion – Transcendent Kingdom at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

Thursday, December 9

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 & 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
  • Virtual Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom

Legends and Lore of Winter

Monday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Presented by Chad Lewis on Zoom

Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of how to make weird spirits, Krampus-the helper of Santa Claus, stories of little people, werewolves, witches, people being burned alive, and numerous other cold traditions!

Please register for this virtual program on the library’s online calendar. If you would like to join us in-person, we will be projecting it on the large screen in our Community Room so there is plenty of space spread out.

