We are well into the month of June and a month and a couple of days into the Summer Reading Program. Since the Reading Program doesn't end until August, you still have oodles of time to join in, read and log books, log activities, and earn dragon dollars (which, as we all know, can be spent in our Summer Reading Program store or donated to one of 4 (or is ir 5) designated charities). Each book you read and log gets us that much closer to achieving the community challenge of reading 10,000 books. As of today there are just under 8,800 books left to be read to meet that lofty goal. We need you to do your part! The publishers' summer reading lists are flowing in to the library with each delivery from the man in brown. This means that there are many new and interesting books for you to read.
Two important dates are coming up next week. Father's Day is this coming Sunday. Remember to do something nice for your dad. Perhaps using your dragon dollars, purchase something for him from the library store. Or, show him how to use the Libby app to download free books and audio books on his phone! (This will only cost you the time it takes to show him. The app and the books are free!). On that same date, June 20th at 10:31 p.m. the summer solstice will occur. I know everyone celebrates this day and usually I'm a glass-half-full kind of person, but all I can say about the summer solstice is "It's all downhill from here. The days start getting shorter and shorter. The nights start getting longer and longer. Sad." What do I do when I'm in this Eeyore-like mood? I read. Below you will find a sample of just some of the recently-arrived books at our library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Full Spectrum: How the Science of Color Made Us Modern” by Adam Rogers. Offers an account of our age-old quest for brighter colors, which changed the way we see the world, from the best-selling author of “Proof: The Science of Booze”.
“Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing” by Pete Davis. In a culture of restlessness and indecision, which causes tension in our lives, a civic advocate, using examples from history, personal stories and applied psychology, shows how purposeful commitment can be a powerful force.
“Live Free: Use of Power of Setting Expectations to Transform Your Life” by Devon Franklin. The award-winning Hollywood producer and author of The Success Commandments counsels readers on how to find life fulfillment by casting away expectations and refocusing on existing achievements and relationships.
“Let’s Talk About Hard Things” by Anna Sale. The host of the popular WNYC podcast “Death, Sex, & Money” provides a profound meditation on why communication can connect us instead of divide us and how we can all do it better.
Fiction
“The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallery. Brought back together when Cassidy, the little sister they have in common, suddenly needs them both, Daisy and Sage must cast aside their hatred for each other to care for Cassidy and are caught off guard when long-buried secrets lead to forgiveness and a powerful friendship.
“Sorrowland” by Rivers Solomon. Fleeing from the strict religious compound where she was raised, Vern, in the safety of the forest, gives birth to twins, and to keep her small family safe, unleashes incredible brutality far beyond what a person should be capable of.
“China” by Edward Rutherfurd. The internationally best-selling author of “Paris” and “New York “takes on an exhilarating new world.
“Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead. A century after daredevil female aviator Marian Graves’ disappearance in Antarctica, actress Hadley Baxter is cast to play her and immerses herself in the role as their fates— and their dreams—become intertwined.
“The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily, No. 9 (Darling Dahlias)” by Susan Albert. Spring 1935 finds the little Alabama town of Darling excited about their new local radio station, WDAR; but there are problems brewing at the newspaper, where a trio of new hires causes headaches for editor Charlie Dickens.
“Robert B. Parker’s Payback, No. 9 (Sunny Randall)”by Mike Lupica. When her best friend Spike’s restaurant is taken over under a predatory loan agreement, PI Sunny Randall begins to investigate while helping a victim of another crime—two seemingly different cases that converge into one deadly mystery.
“Project Hail Mary (Diagram in Front Matter)” by Andy Weir. The sole survivor on a desperate, last-chance mission to save both humanity and the earth, Ryland Grace is hurtled into the depths of space when he must conquer an extinction-level threat to our species.
“Legacy” by Nora Roberts. After launching her own line of yoga and workout videos, Adrian Rizzo begins receiving death threats, which lead her back home to Maryland, where she, with the help of her childhood crush, must find the truth when the threats escalate to murder
“The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews. After her sister is murdered, Letty Carnahan goes on the run with her 4-year-old niece to Florida’s Gulf Coast where she is taken in by a hotel owner and her cynical son, a police detective, who believes she is a danger to them all.
“The Anatomy of Desire” by L.R. Dorn. A clever reimaging of Theodore Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy” follows the disappearance of popular fitness coach, social media influencer, and possible murderer, as her secret life and what she risked to have it all are exposed.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.