The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, July 8
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. on in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Candidates’ Forum at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Friday, July 9
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at the Community & Senior Center
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, July 12
• Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
• Virtual Summer Paint Night at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required.
• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, July 13
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Whale of a Tale with Colossal Fossils at 1:00 p.m. on Market Street
• Concert on Market Street: The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Duo: Featuring Skinner & David
Wednesday, July 14
• Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required only for the rain location
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Candidates’ Forum — Thursday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
The special election for the 37th Assembly District Seat will be held July 13. Attend a candidates’ forum to get to know two of the three candidates: Pete Adams and Stephen Ratzlaff. William Penterman is unable to attend. David Grove will moderate the forum, which will include prepared questions and questions submitted by the audience. Co-sponsored by the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce. More information and the link for Zoom registration on the library website.
Whale of a Tale with Colossal Fossils
Tuesday, July 13 at 1:00 p.m. on Market Street
Just how big is a whale? Meet modern animals like the humpback whale, their dolphin cousins, the orcas, and their ancient ancestors...and see some of their gargantuan bones and skulls in person! Bring a chair to enjoy the program from Market Street, which will be closed for the presentation.
In the event of inclement weather, the program may be moved to another location or live-streamed on Facebook. Programs and presenters are subject to change. Follow the DeForest Library on Facebook and Instagram for program updates.
Concert on Market Street: The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Duo – Feat. Skinner and David
Tuesday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Cat’s Pajamas bring their high energy show in the form of a vocal DUO. Forged out of funky beats and smooth bass lines, Skinner and Dave have both been performing a cappella professionally for over 18 years. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Refreshments will be available for purchase.
- In case of rain this event will be live streamed on Facebook. Performers and programs are subject to change. Check library website and Facebook for details and updates!
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible: Anonymous Music Lover
Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
Paulson Development LLC
South Central Library System
TDS Telecommunications LLC
Essential Family Vision Care
LINKages Committee