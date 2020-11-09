By Jan Berg
This past Monday was the last day in a run of 70 degree weather. Tuesday of this week still hung onto highs in the 60s bringing the end to a record-breaking steak of early November weather. Today, like the rest of the days in the 10-day forecast will be seasonable with highs in around 50 degrees. That run of warm weather kind of made one forget what time of year it really is. Sure the angle of the sun is definitely flatter and the days are definitely shorter, but still, it’s been hard to believe it is almost the middle of November. In fact, as of today, Nov. 12, it is only two weeks, that’s 14 days, until Thanksgiving. If Thanksgiving Day is sneaking up on us, can the Christmas holidays be far behind? The answer of course is “No.” This year there are 29 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas day. I find it hard to believe how quickly those winter holidays will be upon us and how soon we will be looking at a new year too. Now that the weather is returning to seasonal temperatures a great pastime is, of course, reading. Below are some of the recent books that have arrived at the library. While this list doesn’t show it, holiday-themed fiction is beginning to arrive, and will soon be ready for your perusal. In the meantime, there are these titles for you to enjoy.
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Luckiest Man: Life With John McCain” by Mark Salter. One of the late Senator John McCain’s closest and most trusted confidants, friends and political advisors offers a deeply personal and candid remembrance of the man.
“Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey. From the Academy Award-winning actor comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction.
“Fast Asleep: Improve Brain Function, Lose Weight, Boost Your Mood, Reduce Stress, and Become a Better Sleeper” by Michael Mosley. A science-based program by the best-selling author of “The Clever Gut Diet” combines in-depth research with personal insights as a doctor prone to insomnia to share illuminating case studies, sleep-promoting recipes and practical tips for healthy sleep.
“Dearly: New Poems” by Margaret Atwood. The internationally acclaimed, award-winning and bestselling author presents her first collection of poetry in over a decade that addresses themes such as love, loss, the passage of time, nature – and zombies.
“Forever Wandering: Hello Emilie’s Guide to Reconnecting With Our Natural World” by Emilie Ristevski. Showcases Instagram sensation Hello Emilie’s beautiful images of the natural world, including many never-before-seen snaps.
“The Domestic Revolution: How the Introduction of Coal into Victorian Homes Changed Everything” by Ruth Goodman. The author of “How to Be a Victorian” presents an immersive account of how English women helped launch the Industrial Revolution by adapting outdated culinary approaches to reflect the 16th-century transition from wood to coal-based kitchens.
Fiction
“In the Lion’s Den, No. 2 (House of Falconer)” by Barbara Taylor Bradford. A sequel to “Master of His Fate” finds James Lionel Falconer’s unlikely rise to the head of a prestigious London shipping company challenged by a devastating fire, a paramour’s life-changing secret and his evolving feelings for runaway Alexis Malvern.
“Jeeves and the Leap of Faith: A Novel in Homage to P.G. Wodehouse” by Ben Schott. Jeeves and Wooster embark on another elegantly uproarious escapade.
“A Christmas Resolution” by Anne Perry. A new girlfriend’s credibility is brought into question when she raises suspicions about a close friend’s fiancé, compelling a smitten Detective John Hooper to uncover the truth. By the best-selling author of the Charlotte and Thomas Pitt series.
“Fortune and Glory, No. 27 (Stephanie Plum)” by Janet Evanovich. Stephanie Plum’s struggle to choose between Joe Morelli and Ranger is upended by a search for her grandmother’s inheritance that is further complicated by two fortune-hunting enemies from the past. By the best-selling co-author of “Troublemaker.”
“Fortune Favors the Dead” by Stephen Spotswood. Introduces Pentecost and Parker, an audacious new detective duo for the ages.
“The Law of Innocence, No. 6 (Lincoln Lawyer)” by Michael Connelly. Defense attorney Mickey Haller utilizes his legal team’s resources from behind bars to organize his own defense when he is framed for murder by an unknown adversary. By the best-selling author of the Harry Bosch series.
“The Secrets of Winter, No. 9 (Josephine Tey)” by Nicola Upson. Josephine and Archie gather with friends to celebrate the holidays on 1938 Cornwell’s stormy coast before the festivities are interrupted by two brutal deaths on St. Michael’s Mount and the arrival of a world-famous film star.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
