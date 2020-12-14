4th Tuesday Forum:
Lighthouse Keeping
Presented by David Mossner
Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Living in a lighthouse sounds romantic and adventurous – hear what it was like for Dave and Rhonda Mossner of Verona who spent a week running the Mission Point Lighthouse as volunteers. They will share their experience and photos they’ve taken in visiting nearly 100 lights on Lake Michigan, Huron, and Winnebago at this library outreach program. This program will be presented via Zoom from David Mossner’s home. You are invited to participate via Zoom. Contact the Center or the Library to register for this. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/
Finger Nail & Foot Care Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center 4 Wednesdays a month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Please bring two hand towels and wear a mask entering the Center for your appointment. Call the Center to schedule your appointment. Transportation is available if you qualify. 608-846-9469
Menu
Monday, Dec. 21
Beef Tips/Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Wheat Roll
Pineapple
Jell-O
MO: Rice/Beans
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Meatloaf
Au Gratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Dinner Roll
Strawberries
Angel Food Cake
MO: Veggie Burger
Wednesday, Dec. 23
My Meal My Way
Autumn Chicken Salad
On Croissant
Three Bean Salad
Lettuce Salad
Fruited Applesauce
Cookie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Closed
Friday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas
Closed
