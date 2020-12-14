4th Tuesday Forum:

Lighthouse Keeping

Presented by David Mossner

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. via Zoom

Living in a lighthouse sounds romantic and adventurous – hear what it was like for Dave and Rhonda Mossner of Verona who spent a week running the Mission Point Lighthouse as volunteers. They will share their experience and photos they’ve taken in visiting nearly 100 lights on Lake Michigan, Huron, and Winnebago at this library outreach program. This program will be presented via Zoom from David Mossner’s home. You are invited to participate via Zoom. Contact the Center or the Library to register for this. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/

Finger Nail & Foot Care Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center 4 Wednesdays a month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Please bring two hand towels and wear a mask entering the Center for your appointment. Call the Center to schedule your appointment. Transportation is available if you qualify. 608-846-9469

Menu

Monday, Dec. 21

Beef Tips/Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Wheat Roll

Pineapple

Jell-O

MO: Rice/Beans

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Meatloaf

Au Gratin Potatoes

Green Beans

Dinner Roll

Strawberries

Angel Food Cake

MO: Veggie Burger

Wednesday, Dec. 23

My Meal My Way

Autumn Chicken Salad

On Croissant

Three Bean Salad

Lettuce Salad

Fruited Applesauce

Cookie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Closed

Friday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas

Closed

