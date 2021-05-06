Teach an old - or young - dog new tricks

Make you and your dog happier by signing up for training classes at the Dane County Humane Society.

It doesn’t matter if you own a puppy or a larger adult dog, Dane County Humane Society dog training classes aim to strengthen the bond between you and your pet.

DCHS knows gaining your pet’s trust is the key to a long-lasting relationship. These courses will teach skills that will be useful to both you and your pet.

Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training

Virtual Workshop on Loose Leash Walking (begins May 12, dates available through Nov. 10)

This 90-minute virtual workshop and 30-minute private lesson will offer instruction on how to properly walk your dog with a leash so it is an enjoyable experience for you and the animal.

Dane County Humane Society is celebrating its 100th year of helping people help animals. To learn more about pets for adoption, upcoming fundraising activities and other events, visit www.giveshelter.org

