The end of the Summer Reading Program is literally, hours away. You have until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 6th to enter your titles and activities. Those titles and activities will earn you Dragon Dollars for use in our store or to donate to some local charities. That’s the good news. The bad news is those Dragon Dollars must be expended by 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 8th.
Many of the Summer Reading Program challenges are drawing to a close. Right now it looks like the Teen readers shall have beaten the library and the DeForest Area Middle School and High School staff in number of books read. This means our Teen Librarian and staff members from the middle and high schools will have tie-dye pies hurled at them.
The community challenge for number of books read has also been met and exceeded resulting in not only a final concert on Market Street with treats, but I do believe the library elf will be having his head shaved as well.
Enter any and all books you’ve read for the Summer Reading Program now! Don’t delay! Redeem those Dragon Dollars now! Don’t delay! Just because the Summer Reading Program is at its end doesn’t mean that you can continue to read.
Below are some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Inside Comedy: The Soul, Wit, and Bite of Comedy and Comedians of the Last Five Decades” by David Steinberg. Discusses the world of comedy and comedians of the last five decades.
“Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship” by Catherine Raven. Presents a memoir about the friendship between a solitary woman and a wild fox.
“Beautifully Organized at Work: Bring Order and Joy to Your Work Life so You Can Stay Calm, Relieve Stress, and Get More Done Each Day” by Nikki Boyd. Bring peace and joy into your workspace as you learn how to declutter your office and mind and create a stress-free work environment.
“The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer” by Dean Jobb. An award-winning author and journalist transports readers to the late nineteenth century, tracing the Dr. Cream’s life—a man who murdered for the sake of murder, against a backdrop of flawed detection methods, bungled investigations, corrupt officials and stifling morality of Victorian society.
“This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan. In this unique blend of history, science and memoir, a #1 New York Times best-selling author examines and experiences three plant drugs—opium, caffeine and mescaline—from several very different angles and contexts, exploring the powerful human attraction to psychoactive plants.
Fiction
“Jackpot, No. 5 (Teddy Fay)” by Stuart Woods. Teddy Fay goes to Macau to resolve an issue with a film festival and winds up in a web of international deals and private vendettas in the glittering city’s underbelly in the latest addition to the series, following “Bombshell”.
“The Kobalt Dossier, No. 2 (Evan Ryder)” by Eric Van Lustbader. Targeted by a cabal of American billionaires, Evan Ryder, returning to Washington, D.C. to find her secret division of the DOD shut down and her deceased sister’s children missing, must work with her former boss to find them while an unimaginable enemy stalks their every move.
“The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides. When a member of a secret society known as The Maidens is murdered, a brilliant, but troubled, group therapist finds her obsession with proving the guilt of an untouchable Cambridge University professor spiraling out of control, threatening to destroy her credibility as well as her life.
“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Harris. Tired of being the only Black employee at Wagner Books, 26-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers is thrilled when Harlem-born and bred Hazel is hired until she after a string uncomfortable events, is elevated to Office Darling, leaving Nella in the dust.
“The Palace of the Drowned” by Christine Mangan. After a public breakdown over a scathing review, a failing writer retreats to a friend’s vacant palazzo in 1966 Venice to rest, where she discovers she has a stalker on the eve of a catastrophic flood.
“Unfinished Business (Ali Reynolds)” by J.A. Jance. As Ali races to both find a connection between two disappearances and help her husband’s former employee Mateo clear his name, tragedy strikes, and with lives hanging in the balance, she must skillfully navigate between good and evil before it’s too late.
“Tom Clancy Target Acquired, No. 8 (Jack Ryan Jr.)” by Don Bentley. Taking on a cushy assignment in Israel at the request of Ding Chavez, Jack Ryan Jr. finds himself the target of trained killers after helps a woman and her young son, forcing him to use all his skills to protect the life of the child.
“The Woman in the Purple Skirt” by Natsuko Imamura. Explores envy, loneliness, power dynamics, and the vulnerability of unmarried women in a taut, suspenseful narrative about the sometimes desperate desire to be seen
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.