By Jan Berg
New Year's is the one time during the year when we are encouraged to partake in excess, reflect on those excessive behaviors, learn from them, and make promises to ourselves to reform. I was raised in a Danish-Norwegian household where whatever tendencies towards excessive behavior like gluttony or away from such a virtue as sobriety that my Danish genes might induce [“Danish” is, after all, an ethnicity indicator synonymous with pastries, ham, and butter cookies] where counteracted by my probitious, white-food-loving Norwegian genes. During the holidays, neither nation got the upper hand. The New Year’s Eve parties I remember from my childhood were a balance of excess and restraint.
For as long as I can remember, we always celebrated New Year’s Eve at my Auntie Evie’s home. Auntie Evie was not actually our aunt. Mr. Anderson and Mr. Berg had been friends in the old country and had come to the United States together as dashing, young Norwegian bachelors. Both had married Norwegian girls of good upbringing and fine character whom they met in this country. Both men had founded their own businesses, been fruitful and multiplied, and remained friends. The Bergs were more fruitful than the Andersons, and by the time my brother and I came along the Bergs were the only family the Andersons had in this country.
We would get to Auntie Evie’s house around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Anderson house was in Chicago about half-an-hour’s drive from where we lived. My grandma, Uncle George, mother, brother, and I would have been sitting in the car in the driveway by 5 p.m., waiting for my father, and waiting. We would stop on the drive over to buy a box of Fannie May chocolates as a hostess gift and some cigars for old Mr. Anderson. The Andersons lived off Fullterton Avenue in one of those tidy Chicago neighborhoods built around the turn of the century on very small lots with postage stamp yards, and garages that originally stabled horses. Most of my memories of the exterior of this house take place at dusk. A long set of stairs led up to a porch that was painted grey and had a swing that hung from creaky chains. Upon our arrival, the family would crowd into a small vestibule where all our coats were hung. We would then crowd through a second door into the front hall.
This was an interior room with a tiny staircase on the left which lead to the upstairs. A door under the staircase led to the basement and Mr. Anderson’s workshop. Straight ahead through another door was the kitchen and pantry (A great place for kids to snoop. I wonder what was so fascinating about other people’s cans and boxes of food?) To the right was the parlor, a room entered through a wide doorway that was framed with wooden pillars. Another pillared opening led from the parlor to the dining room. The circuit of first floor rooms was completed by a door leading from the dining room to the kitchen. The house was filled with dark wood, ornate banisters with knobs and a variety of shapes that were so very interesting to handle. All the floors were wood with large rugs filling up the centers of the rooms.
My brother and I were afraid to go upstairs by ourselves because the old house was dark, unfamiliar, and creaky. When we got a little older and braver, though, we used to sneak upstairs to the spare bedroom. There was a hole in the bedroom floor where plumbing had been run. Through this hole we could spy on the sophisticated and mysterious world of the adults who sat conversing in the parlor below us. Mostly what we heard was the kind of adult conversation we always heard – health, mutual friends, children, other people’s children and relatives.
What was fascinating to overhear was the foreign languages that were spoken. My mother and father, being the children of immigrants, spoke a little bit of Danish or Norwegian, and understood a lot. My brother and I knew even less – the names of the exotic ethnic foods we were forced to consume and “please” and “thank you.” But my grandma and Mr. and Mrs. Anderson spoke to each other in their native language [Danes and Norwegians can make the other nationality understand them but both nationalities claim the other has a terrible accent.] It was wonderful to hear another language spoken and not understand a word they said. My brother and I were convinced that they were talking about us.
The New Year’s Eve celebration would start with cocktails and highballs for the adults, Shirley Temples for the kids, and Aquavit for the elders. Appetizers weren’t chips and french onion dip at the Anderson’s house. It was vile, smelly cheese on party rye bread, liverwurst on pumpernickel with tiny slices of watermelon pickles, and solte [head cheese] served in small slices with oil and vinegar on the side. This repast was served in the parlor – a room covered in antimacassars and lace doilies. All the lampshades had fringes and there were porcelain figurines everywhere. The radiator in the front window held a small casting of Rodin’s thinker and another statute of a man trying to get a sliver out of his foot. The poor fellow never did get the sliver out. I know because one of the first things my brother and I did upon arrival at the Anderson’s was to check that statue.
We never ate dinner until 7:30 or 8 p.m. which seemed exciting and foreign to be eating dinner when it was actually your bedtime. Dinner was usually pork roast, red cabbage, boiled new potatoes swimming in butter and dusted with parsley, candied apple slices – both green and red – pickled crabapples, and big green olives you could suck the pimento out of and black pitted olives you would put on all your finger tips when the adults weren’t looking. When dinner was finished the men and the elder women would retire to the parlor for a digestive while the women and children cleared the table, shook out, folded, and put away the table cloth, and did the dishes. It would be ten o’clock by the time the kitchen was clean and coffee and dessert had been served. Coffee was served in demitasse cups with tiny enameled, gold-bowled spoons, and my brother and I would join in the coffee drinking – milky coffee through cubes of sugar – just to stay awake until the magic hour of midnight.
The adults would play cards on the dining room table while the black and white television in the living room was tuned to Guy Lombardo’s countdown to the New Year. My brother and I would watch the card playing and fidget, watch television and fidget, go out on the front porch and swing, come inside again and fidget. Until at last it was 11:50 p.m. and the bottles of champagne would be popped, the glasses poured, the toasts made, and the first glass of wine drunk by precisely midnight. Then everyone would get a piece of herring – some took it straight, some preferred it on a saltine – and we would all go out on the front stoop to eat herring. This insured good luck in the New Year. We would stand outside and look at the clear, bright sky, and watch Orion wheel across the winter sky for a few minutes – for as long as the Viking blood in us could stand – and then we’d go back inside to shake hands with everyone, wish everyone a Happy New Year, drink another glass of champagne while my grandma and Mr. Anderson smoked their party cigars, got into our coats and drove back home in the safe darkness children experience when surrounded by adults.
A happy, safe, healthy, and prosperous New Year to you from all the staff at the DeForest Public Library.
Hoping that 2021 will be much better and that there will be books every week to write about too. Cheers!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.