Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 11

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and via email
  • Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
  • 2021 Geocaching International Film Festival at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room

Friday, November 12

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Dragonwood Readers discuss One Good Dog at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

Saturday, November 13

  • Dino Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, November 15

  • Mini Art Show Take & Make pickup begins. Registration required.
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
  • Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, November 16

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Build it Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
  • Name that Tune at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Wednesday, November 17

  • Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Triptych Book Club- Virtual at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
  • Triptych Book Club- In-Person at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
  • Working Titles discuss Daring Greatly at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Name that Tune

Tuesday November 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Presented by Ben Pernick on Zoom

Name that Tune is a fun brain game that tests your musical know-how! Ben challenges participants to identify the song titles, artists, and lyrics from a repertoire of over 400 melodies on the saxophone, including Top 40 hits, TV themes and more.

Participants work together to flex their music & trivia know-how in identifying the tunes with several game modes. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library. Please register on the library’s online calendar.

