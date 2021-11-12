Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, November 11
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
- Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and via email
- Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
- Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
- 2021 Geocaching International Film Festival at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Friday, November 12
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Dragonwood Readers discuss One Good Dog at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
Saturday, November 13
- Dino Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, November 15
- Mini Art Show Take & Make pickup begins. Registration required.
- Teen Games D&D at 3:30 in the Community Room and on Zoom
- DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, November 16
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Build it Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Name that Tune at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, November 17
- Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Triptych Book Club- Virtual at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
- Triptych Book Club- In-Person at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
- Working Titles discuss Daring Greatly at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Name that Tune
Tuesday November 16 at 6:00 p.m.
Presented by Ben Pernick on Zoom
Name that Tune is a fun brain game that tests your musical know-how! Ben challenges participants to identify the song titles, artists, and lyrics from a repertoire of over 400 melodies on the saxophone, including Top 40 hits, TV themes and more.
Participants work together to flex their music & trivia know-how in identifying the tunes with several game modes. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library. Please register on the library’s online calendar.