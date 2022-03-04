Out of all the instruments that Brian Katz could have picked to play as a youngster, he chose the saxophone—thanks to Lisa Simpson.
“I knew that the saxophone was kinda cool,” Katz said, ”even at that age.”
Katz isn’t just a musician, he’s also a technician.
As the owner of Katz’s Saxes and More, he cleans, repairs, and makes saxophones, clarinets and flutes sparkle.
Headquartered in Sun Prairie, Katz offers all types of service, including emergency repairs to professional musicians.
To keep saxophones in tip-top shape, Katz recommends the “COA” a clean, oil and adjust every other year. Katz compares it to getting regular oil changes for your car.
Katz also checks and repairs key and tone holes, takes out dents, and does just about anything to get an instrument sounding its best.
Services can take a couple of days or a couple of months, depending on the complexity of the repair.
Melding his skills as a musician and technician, Katz found his niche repairing saxophones and other woodwinds.
Katz graduated with a saxophone performance degree from the University of West Florida-Pensacola. He started his musical instrument career with Badger State Repair in Elkhorn Wisconsin and graduated from the Band Instrument Repair program at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing.
Katz worked for Ward Brodt in Madison for 10 years and still does repairs with Brass Bell Music Store in Glendale.
He started Katz’s Saxes and More in 2019 eager to bring his skills to the instrument repair market and his customers.
“A lot of time, it is educating the customer because they don’t know what they don’t know,” Katz said.
Picking the sax
TV turned a young Katz onto the saxophone.
He was mesmerized by the saxophone-making video played on Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.
And when it came time for him to pick an instrument to play in school, he followed the lead of the coolest cartoon character around, Lisa Simpson, and chose the saxophone.
Later as a teen and college student, Katz learned the bass guitar and formed a band with some friends, playing everything from funk and jazz to reggae and rock.
“I always liked music but having a career in music is a tough life, away from your family,” Katz said of his career diversion. “But the idea of having a solid day job in music was very intriguing to me.”
Word-of-mouth praise of his instrument repair business has garnered Katz a following among musicians. One performer raved on Google that Katz saved the gig when his instrument broke while traveling: “He dropped everything to help a musician on tour.”
Katz also works with school districts to keep students’ instruments in top form. He says that’s important for new musicians.
“With kids, they don’t know if it’s the instrument, or them, and having that solid foundation is very important for the longevity of playing music,” Katz added.
With his tools and techniques, Katz said he has an advantage over repair services done at large music stores. One unique process is his darkroom, where he shines a light rod into instruments to check for sound leaks.
“Being able to fine-tune my work is a huge advantage I have over large music stores that don’t have this kind of darkroom,” Katz said.
Katz also uses his skills to help musicians around the globe.
In 2011, he traveled to Cuba with members of Jazz at Lincoln Center. As part of the Horns of Havana program, they delivered musical supplies and instruments and helped with repairs.
“They have a hard time getting supplies down there,” Katz said. “So it was exciting to see how inventive they were, using a light fan as a dent repair tool and hair gel as glue.”
Katz said whether he’s playing a saxophone or repairing one, he gets excited knowing that he’s part of creating great music.
He looks forward to when repairs are done and the customer comes in for the last part of the process and plays the instrument so Katz can fine-tune his work.
“That is the final thrill,” Katz added, “when they play.”
Find more about Katz’s Saxes and More at katzssaxes.com, on Facebook, or call 608-478-5640.