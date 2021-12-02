I ask this rhetorical question every year about this time, so I shall ask it once again, “Where did the year go?” It seems that suddenly we are in the final month of the year. How is it possible that it is December (you pick the low-digit date depending upon when you are reading this). The countdown for the big winter holidays at the end of the month started a long time ago (right around Halloween, if my eyes did not deceive me). Now we are at the three-weeks-and-counting point for the eve of the first holiday. I would also note that we are counting down to the shortest day of the year which is December 21st. The good news — and I’m always looking for good news when dealing with the dark days of December — is that we actually start to gain light at the end of the day beginning on December 15th. Sunset is at 4:30 p.m. from December 1st through December 14th with a dip down to 4:29 on the 8th. We continue to lose daylight in the morning, but from the 15th on we start picking up minutes here and there until by the 31st we’ve gained a whole 10 minutes. All that being said, the countdown to years’ end is a great time to read. Below you will find a number of new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival” by Tom Clavin. This real-life thriller recounts the story of fighter pilot Joe Moser, who beat insurmountable odds to escape the most brutal of Nazi concentration camps right before he was to be executed.
“Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Lasting Legacy” by Gayle Jessup White. Chronicling her remarkable journey to definitively understand her heritage and reclaim it, a black descendant of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings’ family offers a portrait to ensure the nation lives up to the ideals advocated by her legendary ancestor.
“They Called Us Lucky: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit” by Ruben Gallego & Jim DeFelilce. Serving as a tribute to his fallen comrades, who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, Congressman and former infantryman Ruben Gallego presents a memoir in which he shares the eternal bonds forged between the Marines of Lima Company, the hardest-hit unit of the Iraq War.
“You Can’t Be Serious” by Kal Penn. In this series of funny, consequential, awkward and ridiculous stories from the actor and White House aide’s idiosyncratic life, he reflects on the most exasperating and rewarding moments of his journey so far, showing that everyone can have more than one life story.
“Everyone You Hate is Going to Die: And Other Comforting Thoughts on Family, Friends, Sex, Love, and More Things That Ruin Your Life” by Daniel Sloss. One of this generation’s hottest and boldest young comedians presents a transgressive and hilarious analysis of all of our dysfunctional relationships, and attempts to point us in the vague direction of sanity.
Fiction
“The Becoming, No. 2 (The Dragon Heart Legacy)” by Nora Roberts. Able to walk between the world of man and the world of magick called Talmh, Breen Siobhan Kelly must take the next step on the journey to becoming all that she was born to be when one member of her bloodline, the outcast god Odran, plots to destroy Talamh.
“Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel, No. 9 (Outlander)” by Diana Gabaldon. Jamie and Claire reunite after the Jacobite Rising but worry that their grown family, finally together, will be torn apart by the American Revolution in the latest addition of the popular series following “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood”.
“The Wandering Earth” by Cixin Liu. The Basis for the blockbuster international film, now streaming on Netflix, this collection of eleven stories, including five Chinese Galaxy Award-winners, show humanity’s attempts to reason, navigate and survive in a desolate cosmos.
“The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans. The #1 “New York Times” best-selling author of The Noel Collection presents this heartwarming new novel in which love and faith help restore the true magic of Christmas for the people we care for most.
“Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart. When a group of old friends and friends-of-friends gathers in a country house to wait out the pandemic, they end up spending 6 months in isolation during which old betrayals emerge, forcing each character to reevaluate whom they love and what matters most.
“Wish You Were Here” by Jody Piccoult. With everything perfectly on track, Diana O’Toole finds things going off the rails when she is quarantined during her dream vacation in the Galapagos due to a virus, forcing her to reevaluate herself and her life when she makes a connection with a local family.
“Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel. After her brother is wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Audrey and her best friend Lizzie enlist in the army as flight nurses in a new novel from the “New York Times” best-selling author of over 150 books.
“Autopsy, No. 25 (Kay Scarpetta)” by Patricia Cornwell. New chief medical examiner and forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta is given a highly classified case involving two scientists who were found dead on a private space laboratory in the latest addition to the series following “Chaos”.
“The Midnight Lock, No. 15 (Lincoln Rhyme)” by Jeffery Deaver. When he is fired as a consultant for the NYPD, Lincoln Rhyme decides to risk jail to solve a case involving “the Locksmith”—a sociopathic intruder who can break through any lock or security system every devised, terrorizing the entire city
