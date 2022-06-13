Madison author David Benjamin, who also spends part of his time in Paris, has lived all over the world. He has called Toyko and Brussels home as well as Brooklyn and San Francisco.
But Wisconsin is where the author began writing novels –going back to elementary school in Tomah where he wrote his first book. Since then, several of his books have been purposely set in Wisconsin. Readers have learned to love the way he tells a story from the perspective of a writer who knows the heartland well.
On June 16 at the Deforest Area Community & Senior Center readers have an opportunity to have him sign copies of his books that will be available for sale.
A ‘Granddaddy’ of a Book Award
Despite its tragic backdrop, They Shot Kennedy is more about the romantic travails and adolescent rivalries that involve a group of smart high-school kids in the early Sixties in Madison.
The book was recently honored with the 2021 Grand Prize for literary/contemporary/historical fiction from the Midwest Book Awards.
If you grew up in Wisconsin in the Sixties, as Benjamin did, you may remember some of the Madison landmarks that are permanently etched in the city’s unique sense of place.
You’re in for a nostalgic ride back to the Sixties in They Shot Kennedy, the author’s slightly autobiographical novel.
Benjamin’s book has been called the quintessential “Great Madison Novel” by combining comic relief and adolescent angst amid the twentieth century’s profoundest presidential tragedy. It has also been considered “The Great American High School Novel.”
Benjamin noted, “While the assassination of JFK was a turning point in American history. They Shot Kennedy is a microcosm of how the tragedy affected ordinary people leading their own distracted, self-absorbed and confusing lives.”
Regarded as a masterwork of storytelling, Benjamin’s book is a work of “microhistory,” a snapshot of people’s lives at a critical moment in history, unrecorded in any history book but vital to understanding how the events of that moment in time affected and altered those people’s lives.
Familiar Madison Landmarks
You don’t need to call yourself a long-time Madison area resident to recognize and appreciate the locations that play a part in Benjamin’s story. Among the haunts are Breese Stevens Field. Warner Park, and Langdon Street as it was hopping along in the Sixties. Also included are famed bars and eateries like the Kollege Klub, the Edgewater, Leske’s Supper Club, and the Rathskeller.
About Last Kid Books
Besides being a prolific author, Benjamin founded the Madison-based publishing
firm, Last Kid Books (www.lastkidbooks.com) named for his popular memoir. The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked. He is also a newspaper veteran, award-winning editor of the Mansfield (Mass.) News, Tokyo Journal in Japan, and other periodicals.
Readers relate to being chosen last, something that has happened to many of us. The “hero” of the Last Kid Picked languishes at the bottom of the pecking order among fellow students at St. Mary’s School in Tomah. He is literally the last kid picked for playground games, and his only friends are fellow outcasts named Koscal and Fat Vinny.
Benjamin says, “Readers identify emotionally with my protagonist because they tell me, ‘I was the last kid picked’ I hear this from as many women as men, in numbers that defy probability.” Humorously, he wondered, “I mean, what if everyone was the last kid picked?”