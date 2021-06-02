The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, June 3
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Meet Author Vivian Probst at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required.
Friday, June 4
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, June 7
- Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, June 8
- Qigong in person in the Community Room and on Facebook, 9:30 a.m.
- Concert at the Rocks: Elmore Lawson Drum Circle at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
Wednesday, June 9
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
- How You Can Help Your Favorite Main Street Business Survive and Thrive at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required.
Meet Author Vivian Probst
Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Vivian Probst is a novelist, writer of several memoirs, linguist, and champion of language skills. She will discuss this and the new book from her five-book series, The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was. Vivian has written a mystery series that is based on her own life. Book Two in the series, Waking From Her Unworthiness, is now available. Join us to learn how Probst mined stories from her own life to create this alluring series. Register through the library website.
Concert at the Rocks: Elmore Lawson Drum Circle
Tuesday, June 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
How You Can Help Your Favorite Main Street Business Survive and Thrive
Wednesday June 9 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Noelle Stary, entrepreneur, owner of two East Coast businesses, and author of Main Street Moxie, From Surviving to Thriving in the NEW American Marketplace, will speak to us about the new world of business from her side of the desk, as well as how consumers can lend to hand to show their favorite Main Street businesses they support them all the way. Noelle’s story and book tells readers how she used a lot of grit combined with her singularly unique brand of moxie to make it through the largest paradigm shift of our generation. Please register through the library website calendar for this event.
The DeForest Area Public Library’s annual summer Concert Series is set to begin! Starting June 8 the library has a concert planned every Tuesday through July. Here is the line-up for our 2021 Concert Series. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! (Performers and programs are subject to change. In case of rain events may move or be live streamed on Facebook. Follow the DeForest Library on Facebook and Instagram for program updates.)
Concerts at the Rocks: Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. on the Village Green (corner of Library Street and Ethun Place)
June 8 – Elmore Lawson – Drum Circle
Find your groove, learn rhythms and drumming, and create music. Elmore will introduce people of all ages to the Djembe drum and encourage them to explore the sounds they can make with the different instruments. He teaches the basics of drumming and how to participate in a drum circle.
June 15 — Dynamic Badgerettes Dance Team
The Dynamic Badgerettes is a dance team based in Madison that formed in 2018. They specialize in majorette dancing and have competed in and won dance competitions throughout the country.
June 22 — Mr. Steve: Master Facilitator of Fun
A fast-paced musical show with side-splitting audience participation. Mr. Steve has been entertaining kids and families for more than 30 years. His shows can be described as wholesome, wacky, and interactive.
June 29 – Duke Otherwise
Duke’s energetic live show is filled with hilarious and imaginative songs and tap dancing to delight all ages.
Concerts on Market Street: Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street (east side of library building)
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
July 6 — Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger
Take in the Badger Band playing our UW favorites and the antics of Bucky Badger!
July 13 — The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Duo — featuring Skinner and David
The Cat’s Pajamas bring their high energy show in the form of a vocal DUO. Forged out of funky beats and smooth bass lines, Skinner and Dave have both been performing a cappella professionally for over 18 years.
July 20 – Ken Lonnquist with Esperé Eckard-Lee
Esperé sings and is a multi-instrumentalist: accordion, ukulele, guitar, bass and piano! While Ken brings laughter and song to audiences of all ages, exploring themes of nature, human nature, and current events.
July 27 — Crosstown Drive
Crosstown Drive is a country duo from Sun Prairie, WI with a heart for Nashville, TN. They write and perform their own music and have built a solid regional following of fans. They’re no stranger to the big stage, having shared the stage with acts like Eric Paslay, Jameson Rodgers, and Thompson Square.
Thanks to our current Summer Concert Series sponsors!
Anonymous Music Lover
Essential Family Vision
Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
Paulson Development LLC
TDS Telecom