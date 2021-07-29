Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, July 29
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the Library Patio & in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Virtual Summer School Aged Story Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook. Registration required for kit.
Friday, July 30
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Saturday, July 31
• Flourish & Blotts Book Sale on the Lower Level 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Harry Potter Outdoor Birthday Party 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, August 2
• Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, August 3
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Farm Animal Petting Zoo at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green across from the library
Wednesday, August 4
• Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required only for the rain location
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
• Read to an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
• Read Woke reading group discusses Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
Harry Potter Outdoor Birthday Party
Saturday, July 31 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Join us for our annual Harry Potter celebration! This year we’re outside with treats, games, potions, and more! In case of rain this event will move to Sunday, August 1. Follow the DeForest Library on Facebook and Instagram for program updates.