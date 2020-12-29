Puzzle Exchange

This will be your opportunity to pick up a puzzle or two to challenge your brain and to help pass the time in the month of January. The puzzle exchange will be on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 11-11:30 a.m. outside the front doors at the Center. We would also appreciate donations of puzzles without any missing pieces so we can use them for exchanges and loans. Any puzzler knows the frustration of a missing piece!

Dragonwood Readers Book Club

Friday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

During her shift as an OB nurse, Ruth Jefferson begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene? Read and discuss this story of race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion with Library facilitator Jane Henze.

Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.

9:30 a.m. Zoom registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376596690?pwd=Nm1zaU9uMkhPa1JySUVUTzBMWnRiZz09

Menu

Monday, Jan. 4

Chicken Parmesan

Pasta

Green Beans

Blueberries

Cheesecake

MO: Pasta, no meat

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Cream Soup

Turkey/Cheddar Sand.

Lettuce/Tomato slice

Apple Juice

Granola Bar

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, Jan. 6

My Meal My Way

Teriyaki Chicken

Seasoned Rice

Carrots

Broccoli

Pineapple

Brownie

MO: Rice/Beans

Thursday, Jan. 7

Egg Omelet

Sausage Patty

Hash browns

BP Biscuit

OJ

Kringle

MO: No meat

Omelet/Veggie

Sausage

Friday, Jan. 1

Ham and Scalloped

Potatoes

Baked Beans

Wheat Bread

Strawberries

Angel Food Cake

MO: Veggie Burger

SO: Chicken Caesar

Salad

Load comments