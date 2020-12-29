Puzzle Exchange
This will be your opportunity to pick up a puzzle or two to challenge your brain and to help pass the time in the month of January. The puzzle exchange will be on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 11-11:30 a.m. outside the front doors at the Center. We would also appreciate donations of puzzles without any missing pieces so we can use them for exchanges and loans. Any puzzler knows the frustration of a missing piece!
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Friday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom
Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult
During her shift as an OB nurse, Ruth Jefferson begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene? Read and discuss this story of race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion with Library facilitator Jane Henze.
Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.
9:30 a.m. Zoom registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376596690?pwd=Nm1zaU9uMkhPa1JySUVUTzBMWnRiZz09
Menu
Monday, Jan. 4
Chicken Parmesan
Pasta
Green Beans
Blueberries
Cheesecake
MO: Pasta, no meat
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Cream Soup
Turkey/Cheddar Sand.
Lettuce/Tomato slice
Apple Juice
Granola Bar
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, Jan. 6
My Meal My Way
Teriyaki Chicken
Seasoned Rice
Carrots
Broccoli
Pineapple
Brownie
MO: Rice/Beans
Thursday, Jan. 7
Egg Omelet
Sausage Patty
Hash browns
BP Biscuit
OJ
Kringle
MO: No meat
Omelet/Veggie
Sausage
Friday, Jan. 1
Ham and Scalloped
Potatoes
Baked Beans
Wheat Bread
Strawberries
Angel Food Cake
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Chicken Caesar
Salad
