By Jan Berg
The end of the year is fast approaching as are the year-end holidays. From the publication date of this, it is only a week until Christmas Eve and another week until New Year's Eve. How quickly time flies when you are living through the monotony of a pandemic. As of this writing (Dec. 14) the first COVID-19 flu vaccination has been given in the United States. The first flu shots in the United Kingdom occurred last week and I was delighted to note that the second shot went to a William Shakespeare of Warwickshire. Once an English major, always an English major! There are still plenty of holiday programs coming up in the next couple of weeks. Check out upcoming events on our web page, on FaceBook, Twitter, or Instagram. You can also sign up for an electronic newsletter (details are on our web page: www.deforestlibrary.org) which would highlight all those upcoming events you don't want to miss. This week, for some reason known only to the book publishers and distributors we have only one fiction title to include below. The rest are all non-fiction. I'm sure you will find something of interest no mater what type of book you usually read. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Black Future” by Kimberly Drew & Jenna Wortham. A curated collection of essays, photography, memes, recipes, poems and dialogues explores what it means to be Black and alive in today's world from the perspectives of academics, activists and other prominent cultural and social-media influencers.
“Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America” by Ijeoma Oluo. A history of American white male identity by the best-selling author of “So You Want to Talk About Race” imagines a merit-based, non-discriminating model while exposing the actual costs of successes defined by racial and sexual dominance.
“The Pattern Seekers: How Autism Drives Human Invention” by Simon Baron-Cohen. The director of Cambridge's Autism Research Centre identifies the evolutionary link between autism and ingenuity, revealing that people on the spectrum have played an essential role in human progress, often at the expense of their social well-being.
“The Tale of the ‘Niggun’” by Elie Wiesel. An evocative narrative poem based on true events from World War II traces the powerful sacrifice of a Persian rabbi and his community, who stood together to sing a wordless song of joy as they were massacred by the Nazis.
“Wild Minds: The Artists and Rivalries that Inspired the Golden Age of Animation” by Reid Mitenbuler. A historical account of the Golden Age of classic animation includes coverage of the less-remembered work of Winsor McCay while exploring the stories behind and enduring influences of iconic 20th-century characters, from Betty Boop to Popeye.
“The Killer’s Shadow: The FBI’s Hunt for a White Supremacist Serial Killer” by John Douglas. A legendary FBI criminal profiler and international best-selling author of “Mindhunter” returns with a book that goes to the heart of extremism and domestic terrorism, examining in-depth his chilling pursuit of, and eventual prison confrontation with Joseph Paul Franklin, a White Nationalist serial killer.
“The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson with Casey Sherman & Dave Wedge. Published to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Lennon's assassination and based on insider interviews, a chronicle of the iconic music artist's final days includes coverage of his last album and the life of Mark David Chapman.
“Olive, Mabel, and Me: Life and Adventures With Two Very Good Dogs” by Andrew Cotter. Tells the story of Olive and Mabel, Labrador retrievers who rose to internet fame as the subjects of Andrew Cotter's BBC sports parodies.
“Barack Before Obama: Life Before the Presidency” by David Katz. An intimate collection of photographs of Barack Obama prior to his presidency include images of him walking in New York City unnoticed, playing with his small daughters and making faces at his wife in an elevator mirror.
Fiction
“Take It Back” by Kia Abdullah. Leaving her high-profile law position for a job at a crisis center, Zara Kaleel becomes involved in the case of a deformed teenage girl who accuses four boys in her class of rape, tearing the community apart.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
