I hope you all enjoyed the last holiday of summer. The weather was perfect and we seem to be transitioning nicely towards more autumnal weather. Corn is firing, grains have been harvested, what one would assume to be the last crop of hay lies windrows, and if you squint at some trees you might notice they are thinking about changing colors. These early indicators of the change of seasons also indicates that National Library Card Sign-up Month is upon us. Not only can your library card empower you to dream, create, learn, explore, and connect. Your local library card also allows you to connect and save at these local businesses: Hometown Pharmacy DeForest: 10% off Hometown Living, Norske Nook-DeForest: $3 off an 11” pie (excludes the pie of the month), The Poppy Seed: 10% off drinks, and The Sage Apothecary: 10% off regular priced items. Just show your library card during the month of September and save!. If your library card is looking a bit raggedy, or if you’ve misplaced or lost it, during the month of September we will give you a free replacement. If you don’t already have a library card, now would be the perfect time to get one. You can not only then take advantage of the savings mentioned above, but you can also check out some of the new books mentioned below! Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South” by Winfred Rembert & Erin Kelly. The late celebrated artist tells his life story of growing up in the segregated south, joining the civil rights movement and surviving a near-lynching through a series of drawings and paintings.
“My Brother the Killer: A Family Story” by Alix Sharkey. In this penetrating and unforgettable memoir, a journalist recounts his own journey to come to terms with his brother’s terrible crimes of sexual violence against women – and to find justice for the 15-year-old girl he kidnapped and murdered.
Fiction
“19 Yellow Moon Road, No. 33 (Sisterhood)” by Fern Michaels. Maggie Spritzer and the other members of the Sisterhood investigate The Haven, a commune run by the dubious sons of a disgraced, Ponzi-scheme-running Chicago businessman in the latest novel of the series following “Bitter Pill”.
“Breathe” by Joyce Carol Oates. After her husband comes down with a mysterious illness, Michaela contemplates widowhood at age 37 and refuses to surrender her love in the new novel from the best-selling and prize-winning author of “The Fall’s.
“The King of Infinite Space” by Lyndsay Faye. After his Broadway theater baron father dies mysteriously, Ben Dane, his best friend Horatio and his artist ex-fiancé Lia, on one explosive night, are drawn into otherworldly events where the only outcome is death.
“The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams. Working at the local library, Aleisha reads every book on a secret list she found, which transports her from the painful realities she’s facing at home, and decides to pass the list on to a lonely widower desperate to connect with his bookworm granddaughter
“The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson. June Jones emerges from her shell to fight for her beloved local library, and through the efforts and support of an eclectic group of library patrons, she discovers life-changing friendships along the way
“The Manningtree Witches” by A.K. Blakemore. In a small English town in 1643, Rebecca West, when a newcomer who identifies himself as the Witchfinder General arrives, to save the women of Manningtree, must quell the rumors of covens, pacts and bodily wants to save them all from themselves.
“The Coldest Case, No. 14 (Bruno, Chief of Police)” by Martin Walker. An anonymous skull, an unsolved murder, sinister rumors from the Cold War era of espionage—Bruno’s investigation into a long-standing cold case finds him caught between an enigmatic winegrower and a menacing Communist organization from the past.
“Complications” by Danielle Steel. After four years of renovations and the death of its beloved manager, a popular Paris boutique hotel reopens with new staff looking to make good impressions and guests seeking luxurious accommodations, but what they all find is unrelenting drama.
“Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown. A moonshiner in Prohibition-era Texas must deal with murder, lust, greed and other mayhem in the new novel from the “New York Times” best-selling author of “Thick as Thieves” and “One Good Deed”.
“Class Act, No. 58 (Stone Barrington)” by Stuart Woods. Returning to New York from Maine, Stone Barrington helps out a former client who mistakenly thought an old feud would remain in the past in the latest addition to the long-running series following “Double Jeopardy”.
“The Guilt Trip” by Sandie Jones. While in Portugal for her brother-in-law’s wedding to Ali, who rubs everyone wrong way, Rachel discovers something about Ali that changes everything and threatens to unravel friendships and marriages in a place where jumping to conclusions becomes the difference between life and death.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.