The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, May 13
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. in Community Room or email
- Read to Wilson the Dog: With a Twist! 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
- Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p. m. Zoom & Community Room
Friday, May 14
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Dragonwood Readers discuss Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom & in the Community Room
- Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, May 15
- 2021 Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales begins
- Pop-Up Storytime Tails & Tales 10:30 a.m. at the Village Green & on Facebook Live
- Pop-Up Friends Book Sale 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower level
- Tails & Tales Mini Painting 1:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, May 17
- Badger Book Club discusses The Second Home at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom & Community Room
- Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
- DAPL Photography Group: Using Lens Compression at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, May 18
- Qigong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
- Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire 6:00 p.m. on Zoom (registration required)
Wednesday, May 19
- Switch & Stitch: Fabric and Yarn Exchange 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Classroom
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Woody Guthrie: When The World’s on Fire – Music Performed by Adam Miller
Tuesday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Be a part of “The World’s on Fire” with legendary folksinger, storyteller, and autoharp virtuoso, Adam Miller. Woody Guthrie wrote over 1,000 songs in his lifetime and his musical legacy includes political, traditional, and children’s songs, along with ballads and improvised works. Come hear Adam Miller, a renowned American folksinger and storyteller, tell Guthrie’s story through song and spoken word. The audience is encouraged to sing-along to these American classics. Please register through the library calendar for this Zoom event.
Switch & Stitch: Fabric and Yarn Exchange
Wednesday, May 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Classroom (Lower Level of the Library)
Trade your leftover odds and ends and be inspired to create new treasures. Do you have fabric remnants hiding in a closet, or yarn stashed away in a tote? Maybe you have buttons left over from a project you finished ages ago. If you’re not going to use it, swap it! Bring your unused fabrics, knitting needles, crochet hooks, notions, and yarn to swap at the Library. Note: Donations to help us build up our stash are welcome! Please drop them off at the library desk.