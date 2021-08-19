Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, August 19
• Closed for Relamping: All day today the Library building will be closed for maintenance.
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek at the Village Hall and on Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 20
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, August 23
• Badger Book Club discusses The Mathematician’s Shiva at 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adult at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Tuesday, August 24
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Helping Backyard Animals at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center
• Meet Mae West at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, August 25
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Triptych Book Club at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Meet Mae West
Presented
by Educational Entertainer Martina Mathisen
Tuesday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Mae West shattered box office records and public sensibilities. She rocketed from Broadway to become the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. Her one-liners scandalized the censors yet made her an icon. Without her, Cary Grant may have remained a nobody. Meet the woman behind the wit. Who was Mae West, really? Join us on Zoom to find out in this fun program presented by educational entertainer, Martina Mathisen. Please register on the library website calendar for this Zoom program.