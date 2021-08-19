Thursday, Aug. 19
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Lunch
11:30 Sheepshead
Friday, Aug. 20
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:00– 2:00 Brat Bust Fundraiser
11:30 Chess Club
11:30 Lunch
11:30 Sheepshead
12:30 Tony Rocker (Elvis)
Monday, Aug. 23
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking 09:10 Chair Exercise
9:15 8-Ball/Billiards
9:15 DeWhittlers Woodcarving
10:00 Chair Yoga
10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
11:30 Euchre
11:30 Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Library Forum
11:30 Bridge
11:30 Lunch
Wednesday, Aug. 25
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:10 Asian Mahjong
9:15 8-Ball/Billiards
9:15 Nail Care
11:00 MyMeal MyWay
12:00 Cribbage
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, Aug. 26
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 BIRTHDAY LUNCH
11:30 Sheepshead
12:15 Bingo
Friday, Aug. 27
9:00 Exercise Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess Club
11:30 Lunch
11:30 Sheepshead
We’re going to be “All Shook Up”
Friday, August 20th: Lunch at 11:30 a.m.,
Performance at 12:30 p.m.
Get out your blue suede shoes for a Tony Rocker performance on Friday, August 20th at 12:30 p.m. This is one of our most popular events and we look forward to an energetic show complete with costumes, music and fun from the golden age of Rock n Roll. Tony Rocker has fans from near and far and he will play many of Elvis’ most famous songs from “Jail House Rock” to “Can’t Help Falling in Love”. We will
also, be having a fundraiser from 11:15 a.m. –12:15 p.m. selling brats from Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market and Root Beer, donated by Pepsi. Make sure to stop by early and grab a Brat for $4.00 and a soda for $1.00.
My Meal My Way at the DeForest Family
Restaurant
•All seniors 60 + are welcome regardless of your ability to donate. Recommended donation: $4.00 per meal. Limit 1 meal per Wednesday Donations are confidential and not required. Meal cost is paid by the Dane County Senior Nutrition program, including tip.
Birthday Celebrations–Last Thursday of the month
Join us for our Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30, the last Thursday of the month. If you are celebrating your birthday this month you will receive a small gift and recognition. Afterward stay for Bingo. Please let us know if you would like your birthday acknowledged! Contact Deni to make a reservation for your Birthday Lunch.
4th Tuesday Forum: Helping Backyard Animals
Presented by Holly Hill-Putnam of Wisconsin WildCare
Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. in person at the Center Learn to know if a backyard animal is in distress or in need of help with Wisconsin WildCare. Volunteer Holly Hill-Putnam will discuss how to know when an animal needs help and will tell stories of some of Wisconsin WildCare’s special patients.
Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
The next eight week session will start on Thursday, August 26th and run through October 14th at 9:00 a.m. This class includes gentle stretches, breathing, relaxation, gentle strength building, pre yoga exercises and simple movements to increase range of motion of the major joints. You will need to bring a yoga mat to class, water bottle and a towel. Pre-register for this 8-week class with your $40 payment.