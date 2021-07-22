Thursday, July 22
Chicken Tenders
Yams
Broccoli
French Bread
Ambrosia Salad
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, July 23
Cheeseburger
Tomato, Onion, Lettuce
Wheat Bun
Calico Beans
Potato Wedges
Watermelon
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
Monday, July 26
Chicken Ranch Salad w/ Lettuce, Celery, Chicken, Tomato, Carrots, Croutons
Ranch Dressing
Mandarin Oranges
Muffin and Ice Cream
MO: No Meat, add beans
Tuesday, July 27
Bread Fish Sandwich
Wheat Bun
Baby Red Potatoes
California Blend Veggies
Watermelon
Lemon Pudding
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, July 28
10am-1pm
Home delivered only:
Cabbage Rolls
Mashed Potatoes
Carrots
Wheat Roll
Fresh Melon
Lemon Bar
MO: Red Beans & Rice
Thursday, July 29
BIRTHDAY LUNCH
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Wheat Bun
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Lasagna