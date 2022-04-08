Longtime local musician Stuart Stotts honors the stories military veterans have to tell. This year he has released a collection of five lyrical songs and an instrumental called War Stories.
The songs are titled “The Ones Who Paid the Price, Counting the Planes, I Carried the News, Only to God, Listening for the Bells, and Half-Mast.”
Each of the songs tells the story of veterans. One is about the Fourth of July parade in DeForest. One is about a man who carried the news of the armistice in the trenches of World War I. Another is about the joy of listening for the bells when World War II ended.
The songs are available on the usual streaming platforms.
“I’ve been doing this for like 35 year and when I was starting out I did a lot of work with seniors and a natural outgrowth of that was just sitting and talking with people afterwards,” Stotts said.
Stotts has collected veterans stories for the Wisconsin Arts Board and he felt some of the stories he heard through the years would translate well into these songs.
The songs also reflect a civilian side the cost of war, as loved ones wait for a return or news of someone serving.
Stotts’ songs are not a point of view on the wars, but an honor to the men and women who serve. “Whatever your views are, the men and women engaged in the defense of our country deserve a tremendous amount of honor,” he said.
Stotts said giving veterans honor by listening to their stories is an important gift we can give to help heal. “I encourage families to open up the conversation a respectful way,” he said. “Take the time to listen to each other. It’s a gift to yourself and a gift to the veterans. It’s not to pry, but to ask questions and listen deeply.”
Stotts said Mary Gauthier’s 2018 album Rifles and Rosary Beads is another place listeners can find this style of songs based on veterans’ stories.
According to his biography, Stotts is an author, storyteller, educator, and songwriter. He’s sung with and performed for kids and families in schools, libraries, and community settings around the world since 1984. Stuart is a Kennedy Center teaching artist and a frequent presenter at educational events, keynoting conferences and leading workshops for early childhood and elementary school teachers, librarians, and social service professionals around the country.
His keynote presentations are funny, practical, engaging, and based in everyday practice and experience. Although the topics may vary, Stuart always emphasizes the importance of story, relationship, brain-based research, and on-going learning in striving for improvement and success.
Stuart offers school assemblies, family concerts and student writing workshops. Stuart gives over 200 concerts every year and has released several recordings.He’s also the author of six books for children. When he’s not traveling, he lives in DeForest, Wisconsin with his wife, Heather Terrill Stotts, and various assortments of offspring, depending on the day and season.