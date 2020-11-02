CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Mom’s Gone Missing: When a Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours – Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. – Zoom
• STEAMing into the Weekend – Friday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. – Facebook
• Jigsaw Puzzle Swap – Monday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in The Classroom
• Online Story Hour — Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
• Coloring for Adults — Monday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.
• Virtual Exploratory — Monday, Nov. 9 at 5:00 p.m. – Facebook
• Time for Bed Story Time — Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Outdoor Qigong Classes with Nancy Osley have ended for the year. Follow along with Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Dinovember: Cave Art — Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. – Registration required.
• For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
Wisconsin’s Gangster Past: Turning the Badger State into the Crime State Presented by Author, Lecturer, and Researcher Chad Lewis
Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 via Zoom
Put on your zoot suit and follow in the footsteps of America’s most infamous gangsters as they turn Wisconsin into their personal crime vacation land. Filled with deadly bank robberies, explosive shootouts, brutal murders, and daring kidnappings, Chad Lewis will point out the grisly locations where the gangster history will never die. This program is funded by a grant from Beyond the Page. Please register for this Zoom event on our webpage.
