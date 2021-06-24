Thursday, June 24
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:30 -Outside Walking
11:30-Sheepshead
Friday, June 25
8:30 -Strength Training for Women-outside
9:00 -Exercise Room 9:30 -Outside Walking
11:30 -Chess Club
Monday, June 28
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:10 -Chair Exercise
9:15 -Java Jewels
9:15-8 Ball Pool
9:15 -DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
10:00 -Chair Yoga DVD 11:30-Euchre
Tuesday, June 29
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:30 -Outside Walking Group
9:30 -Scratch Art
Wednesday, June 30
8:30 -Strength Training for Women-outside
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:10 -Asian Mahjong
9:30 -Outside Walking
11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup)
12:00 –Cribbage
Scratch Art
Scratch Art meets every Tuesday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Scratch art is a very relaxing activity that can spark your own creativity. Visiting with old and new friends adds to a fun atmosphere!
8 Ball Pool
You will be able to shoot a friendly game of 8 Ball every Monday morning from 9:15-11:15 a.m.
Hand and Foot
Hand and Foot is a fun game related to Canasta. The hand which is played first, and the foot which is played when the hand has been used up. The object of this games is to be the first person to discard all of your cards. Join in the fun on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month starting at 11:30.
Outside Walking
The Outside Walking Group walks on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The walks start at 9:00 a.m. at the Center parking lot for a 1 1/2 hour walk. Attend when your schedule allows or come every day.
Chair Exercise and Chair Yoga
Chair exercise and Chair Yoga is offered every Monday. Chair exercise meets at 9:10 a.m. and is a fitness program that offers a fun and convenient way to get aerobic exercise, burn calories, tone muscles and improve flexibility with energizing music and up-beat choreography. Chair Yoga meets on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. which can improve respiration, circulation, reduces tension and will increase balance, flexibility and strength.
Finger Nail & Foot Care
Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic foot care. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. Please bring two hand towels and wear a mask entering the Center for your appointment. Call the Center to schedule an appointment. Transportation is available if you qualify.