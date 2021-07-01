Thursday, July 1
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the Library Patio and the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Virtual Summer Aged Story at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook live. Registration required for kit.
Friday, July 2
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Sunday, July 4
- Library closed
Monday, July 5
- Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, July 6
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Chalk the Patio at 1:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
- Concert on Market Street: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Read to an Officer – With a Twist! at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Summer Book Sale June 21 – July 9 on the Library’s lower levelStock up on hot summer reads at the self-service Friends of the DAPL Book Sale.
Browse the racks on the lower level of the Library, including the children’s book room, and pay for them at the Circulation Desk on the main level during library business hours. Volunteers will update the selection regularly, so shop often!
Concert on Market Street: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger
Tuesday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Take in the Badger Band playing our UW favorites and the antics of Bucky Badger!
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Refreshments will be available for purchase.
In case of rain this event will be live streamed on Facebook. Performers and programs are subject to change. Check library website and Facebook for details and updates!
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible: Anonymous Music Lover Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library Paulson Development LLC South Central Library System TDS Telecommunications LLC Essential Family Vision CareLINKages Committee