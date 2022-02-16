DeFortes Show Choir at DAHS is excited to announce their 2021-2022 competition season titled “Born to be You” focusing on the importance of being who you are meant to be. DeFortes started their competitive season on January 10 with their season preview in the DeForest Area High School Performing Arts Center (PAC). After competing at New London’s “Singstock Festival” (placing second Runner-Up) and Fort Atkinson’s “Fort Showcase” (placing second Runner-Up), they are sad to see their season come to an end.
Their last competition, “SilverStage,” will be hosted at Monona Grove High School on February 19 with a performance at 11:30 am. All are invited to watch DeFortes perform and cheer them on!
Their last performance of the season will be in DeForest in the PAC on Monday, February 21 at 7:00 pm. DeForest Area Middle School’s Crescendos Show Choir will perform along with other vocal groups from the high school such as the Violet Noise A Cappella Ensemble. Admission is free.
DeFortes Show Choir Members include: Tayler Allen, Sol Andersen, Emanuela Budzynski, Chase Cotton, Isabella Gaona, Macey Gladem, Lukas Gratz, Aubrey Kinning, Trevor Kreger-Simek, Sawyer Lawton, Avery Meek, Elizabeth Potter, Annika Schwartz, Andrew Veroeven, and Garrett Wink
DeFortes Show Choir is directed by DAHS music teacher Lyrica Daentl, and the show band is directed by Matthew Cornale with choreography by Ben Schrank.