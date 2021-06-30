For the 39th year, thousands will gather in the small unincorporated town for the annual community celebration.
“It’s been a rough year for everyone – and we’re so excited to be able to bring this annual small-town tradition back,” said Marc Lovicott, one of the co-organizers of the Token Creek festivities.
Last year, the Token Creek July 4th celebration was canceled due to COVID-19. It was a major blow, as the event is the main fundraiser for the Token Creek Lion’s Club. Every penny the club raises goes back to the community through scholarships and charities — like DANN, Project Graduation, local food pantries, and more. Over the years, the Token Creek Parade alone has raised more than $25,000 — money that stays right here in the community.
“The funds truly stay local and help people in our area,” Lovicott said. “From scholarships for DeForest and Sun Prairie students, to financial donations to local food banks, youth programs, and meal programs at the American Family Children’s Hospital – it’s truly a parade for good.”
While there won’t be celebrity judges for this year’s parade because of COVID, the parade and all of the other festivities are still on as scheduled!
Local businesses, groups/clubs, first responders, vehicle owners, neighborhoods, etc. are encouraged to register their parade entry online at www.tokencreeklions.org. Registration, as always, is free.
Also back by popular demand is the Token Creek Watershed raffle — lots of prizes are up for grabs. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase all day, with the drawings happening after the parade finishes.
Here’s a schedule of events – and please note some time changes this year to accommodate Sunday church services and other nearby July 4th events:
12:00 p.m. – Food and vendor stands open. Music and fun begin! Portage Road (between Rattman Road and Hwy 19) also closes to traffic at noon.
1:00 p.m. – Kid’s decorated vehicle contest, with prizes awarded to the most creative and patriotic bike, trike, wagon, scooter, etc. If you can drive it, ride it, and decorate it…ENTER IT! All participants are invited to ride in the parade.
1:15 p.m. – Street games and music
1:45 p.m. – Presentation of Colors and Circle of Freedom – this is a truly unique experience that will give participants chills, as we honor our nation’s independence, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
2:00 p.m. – The World’s Biggest Little Parade – our main event! Neighborhoods, businesses, public safety, groups/organizations, politicians, etc. are all welcome to participate. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged. To register your parade entry, go to www.tokencreeklions.org.
2:45 p.m. – Token Creek Watershed Raffle
3:00 p.m. – Street dance!
4:00 p.m. – Portage Road re-opens, event ends
Organizers say the success of the event relies on the community stepping up to help — that’s why they’re hoping more people will come forward to volunteer their time.
“The event is definitely volunteer and labor-intensive – but we’ve gotten really good at it, and it’s now a very well-oiled machine,” Lovicott said. “However, we’re still looking for volunteers to help us out.”
To volunteer for a two-hour shift on July 3 and/or July 4, visit www.tokencreeklions.org.