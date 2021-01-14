4th Tuesday Forum:

Travel in Time – Visiting Covered Bridges in the Upper Midwest, Presented by David Mossner

Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom

Covered Bridges are beautiful and perfectly functional – come see for yourself on a visit to the bridges of the upper Midwest. The Bridges of Madison County are the most famous thanks to the novel turned into a movie – but represent only 6 of the bridges found in Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Dave Mossner’s photographed 117 of them and will share their stories Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom

Hot Meal every weekday!

The Community Center continues to offer a daily meal for seniors. There is no inside dining at this time. Curbside pickup meals are available at the Center Monday thru Friday. Please reserve your meal at least 24 hours ahead of time. There is a suggested donation of $4 but no senior will be denied due to lack of funds. Home Delivered Meals are available for those who qualify. Checkout the Menu and contact the Center to reserve your meals. On Wednesdays, there is an option of ordering a meal from the DeForest Family Restaurant through the My Meal My Way program. Tickets for the restaurant are picked up at the Center prior to the curbside service at the restaurant. Call the Center to reserve your meal one day ahead. 608-846-9469

Susan A. Marshall Shares Her Caregiving Journey

In her newest book, Mom’s Gone Missing, When a Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours, author Susan A. Marshall shares the ups and downs of caring for her parents as each faded away to the ravages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Sometimes, she says, when you’re the caregiver, you never imagine what challenges, and feelings of frustration and sadness lie ahead. But you may also be surprised at the bountiful gifts of love you receive. She points out, “Caregiving for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia is especially challenging because you’re grieving for them while they are still there, while they are fading away.” Marshall discusses her journey as a family caregiver in a video available on Jan. 28, on the Center’s website.

Menu

Monday, Jan. 25

Spaghetti

Meatballs

Corn

Garlic Bread

Fruit Cocktail

Cream Pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Roast Chicken

Mashed

Potatoes/Gravy

Broccoli

BP Biscuit

Pears

Jell-O

MO: Mac N Cheese

Wednesday, Jan. 27

My Meal My Way

Parmesan Tilapia

Cheesy Potatoes

Green Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Rye Bread

Sherbet

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Thursday, Jan. 28

Chicken and Biscuit

Peas and Carrots

Blushing Pears

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

Friday, Jan. 29

Turkey

Mashed Potatoes

w/Gravy

Squash

Wheat Roll

Cranberries

Pie

MO: Veggie Burger

SO: Taco Salad (no pasta)

