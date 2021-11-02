Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, November 4

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
  • Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Friday, November 5

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga ad 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area
  • Saturday, November 6
  • Teen/Adult Board Gaming: Storytelling & Dinos at 1:00 p.m.

Monday, November 8

  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 in the Community Room
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
  • Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, November 9

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Read to Wilson the Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Wednesday, November 10

  • Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Cookbook Swap 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Classroom
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Drop-in eBook Help 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
  • Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

