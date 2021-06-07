Join Noelle Stary for an invigorating Deforest Library event when she shares hands-on tips for helping local businesses thrive. She is the owner of two East Coast businesses and author of Main Street Moxie, from Surviving to Thriving in the NEW American Marketplace.
Free Zoom Presentation- Deforest Public Library, June 9, 6:30 p.m.
Noelle Stary, East Coast entrepreneur and founder of two successful companies in a highly competitive market, will speak to Deforest Public Library participants about the new world of business, from her side of the desk.
She will give share ways consumers help local merchants survive and thrive the grip Covid-19 has had on various business sectors.
As a young adult Stary opened her first business in 2008, in the middle of the Great Recession. She went on to open two more businesses.
Fast forward to a year ago when the pandemic hit. For Stary and other business owners, there were plenty of unforeseen challenges and business uncertainties.
She recognizes from a first-hand perspective of how important ‘consumer power’ can be in helping “Main Street businesses” stay afloat.
Thinking like an Optimist
Over the last year, across the country business owners had numerous, unprecedented worries.
Always looking ahead, she founded the first co-working space in New Jersey www.coworkinginjersey.com including a Woodbridge site before she was 30.
“Co-working is a cost- effective way of work alongside other people,” says Stary. “There’s a certain energy that draws like-minded people together under one roof. “People like to be where other people are--it creates a synergy. Think of it as a blended emergence of traditional office space.”
Stary also owns 20 Lemons, a marketing firm that focuses primarily on the hospitality sector.
Since the hospitality sector was hard hit during the pandemic’s impact, the trickle down-effected Stary’s business, 20 Lemons. “We work with a lot of restaurants so we had to pivot constantly when marketing to this industry,” she notes.
But Stary, chose to think like an optimist. “We immersed our businesses in innovation and creativity. That led me to think--what if these businesses were to do the opposite of what business owners were worried about? Instead of languishing, what if they wildly succeeded?”
That creative mindset helped set her company’s thriving and surviving business model in place.
Another accomplishments last year was the release of her memoir, Main Street Moxie, From Surviving to Thriving in the New American Marketplace, an important guide to improving your business. The book is filled with real-world ideas that can change the trajectory of a business.
Today, as the pandemic has changed the business landscape many Main Street businesses are operating out of bedrooms, basements, garages and home offices. Stary will share her hard-won tips for success with Deforest Library participants.
“Thriving as a small business owner requires finding your grit, says Stary,“It’s not always easy, I know. But when you have grit and moxie, you can will yourself through anything.”
Noelle’s story (and book) tells readers how she used a lot of grit combined with her singularly unique brand of moxie to make it through the largest paradigm shift of our generation.
Ideas to Incorporate
Build your online community with platforms such as #crushcampaign – Highlight your favorite places to eat and shop and tell others to get the word out.
Say Thank You! Pass on your gratitude to local businesses. Tell your favorite local businesses how they have made a difference in your life.
Look for ways you can volunteer your time and talent (or provide a new perspective at your current employer) for local businesses who may be struggling or just need a new approach to bringing in or bringing back customers as the impact of Covid-19 lessens in your community.
If You’re a Business Owner --
One year out, after a roller-coaster, pandemic-related ride, Stary’s strategies for staying the course might be considered a model for change.
Having experienced downfalls in business before she says down times help businesses grow and respond more quickly to market changes faster than they might have done otherwise.
She has long thought of herself as a realist rather than a pessimist.
“That mindset helps pave the way to surviving and thriving in this challenging business climate. I looked at my colleagues to see what they were doing and instead of thinking I had all the answers. I listened to what these business owners were saying and customers were responding. I continue to do this today.”
Most importantly, she points out, “Listen to the market. The market will tell you how to target and sell your services.”