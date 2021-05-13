It is almost the middle of May and the weather (until possibly this upcoming weekend) has not been behaving like spring has firmly established it’s domination over the frostier months. But, in a mere two days from the publication date of this literary work, the Summer Reading Program shall have begun. On Saturday, May 15th you can register yourself, your children, your grandchildren, and encourage others to register themselves and join the summer reading program. There are badges to earn, challenges to meet, and Dragon Dollars to earn (details will be available on our website). There are a number of terrific prizes available for readers. Dragon Dollars to be earned to spend in our special store or to donate to one of 6 selected charities, and programs to participate in both virtually and (weather permitting) sometimes in person. Since the focus of this summer library program is to keep everyone reading and reading in volumes (pun intended) that would be more difficult if this traditional time for vacationing and just kicking back were not available, I would encourage you to peruse the list of new titles below and check them out. If you can’t check them out right now, get them on your hold list so that when you do have the time in those lazy days of summer to unwind you have a book in hand, ready to be read. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“A Brief History of the Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters” by Andrew Knoll. An acclaimed Harvard geologist presents a narrative chronicle of the Earth’s 4.6-billion-year evolution that places the environmental crises of today’s world in a context that explains the planet’s fragile capacity to support life.
“What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey & Bruce Perry. Oprah Winfrey and a renowned brain development and trauma expert discuss the impact of trauma and adversity and how healing must begin with a shift to asking, “what happened to you?” rather than “what’s wrong with you?”
“Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity” by Justin Baldoni. The actor, director and social activist builds on his popular TED talk to speak openly about the consequences of toxic masculinity, sharing insight into how to create a system of accountability to help men develop more compassionately.
“Truth About Lies: The Illusion of Honesty and the Evolution of Deceit” by Aja Raden. The author of Stoned illuminates the scientific, historical and psychological sources of human deceit, sharing informed insights into how lies told to oneself, to others and among groups may be part of a healthy survival mechanism
Fiction
“The Widow Queen” by Elzbieta Cherezinska. Presented as a choice marriage candidate to princes in three different realms, a Polish duke’s daughter is forced to reconcile her dreams with the harsh realities of leadership in a foreign land
“Leonora in the Morning” by Michaela Carter. A novel inspired by the life of Leonora Carrington follows the experiences of a rising artist who accompanies her lover to 1937 London before the masters of the Surrealist movement are denounced by occupying forces.
“Murder on Wall Street, No. 24 (Gaslight Mysteries)” by Victoria Thompson. Midwife Sarah Brandt Malloy and her detective husband, Frank, scour the upper echelons of society as well as Gilded Age New York City’s highest-risk areas to prove a family man’s innocence of a dangerous rival’s murder
“Death With a Double Edge, No. 4 (Daniel Pitt)” by Anne Perry. Joining forces with Toby Kitteridge to investigate the murder of a senior barrister, Daniel Pitt follows leads through London’s teeming underworld, before hostile adversaries begin targeting his loved ones. By the best-selling author of the William Monk series.
“Stargazer, No. 24 (Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito)” by Anne Hillerman. Officer Bernie risks her relationship with Chee to investigate the disappearance of a former college roommate, whose confession for murder does not add up. By the best-selling author of “The Tale Teller”.
“Animal Instinct, No. 2 (K Team)”by David Rosenfelt. Investigating the murder of a woman he failed to protect years earlier, K Team private investigator Corey Douglas resolves to bring an abusive boyfriend to justice. By the best-selling author of the Andy Carpenter mysteries.
“The Son of Mr. Suleman” by Eric Jerome Dickey. Targeted and blackmailed by racist colleagues, a Black professor at a Memphis university is called away from a whirlwind romance by the death of his father and a family that has never acknowledged him.
“The Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian. A resourceful Puritan woman in 1662 Boston plots to escape a violent marriage only to find herself targeted by her disapproving and superstitious neighbors for failing to save a child’s life. By the best-selling author of “The Red Lotus”.
“The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth. Twin sisters who are polar opposites but who are harboring a deep, dark secret about their sociopathic mother must face the consequences of both her actions and their own when one tries to start a family.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system