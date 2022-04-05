University of Wisconsin music ambassador Mike Leckrone and other notable names in the Dane County arts world are leading a project to develop an arts center which would be accessible for all levels of artists to practice and perform.
The group is called Community Organizations Promoting the Arts (COPA) and the mission is to construct a 70,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility that fosters involvement in the arts for youth, adults, and families through performance, education, and community outreach. The facility will feature a performance hall, as well as spaces for group rehearsal, individual practice, classes, technical training, meetings performances, offices and shared services. In addition to music, the center hopes to have space to welcome visual arts and dance.
The group hopes to open the new facility in 2023.
Leckrone and retired Sun Prairie High School band director Steve Sveum spoke to the DeForest Windsor Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to raise awareness and support for the project.
While a beautiful new arts center looks good in architectural drawings, COPA has the advantage of already being up and functioning at the five-acre site in Fitchburg on Index Road near Fish Hatchery Road. There are currently three warehouses which are being used until the new space is developed.
Leckrone said having programming in place is important. “I said ‘let’s get it started, let’s get it going’ so people can see what music can do for kids and how important it is for kids to have music on some level,” he said. “It builds a sense of self-worth. Most of the times kids are trying, but they don’t have a facility.”
Sveum said the location is 18 minutes from his home in Sun Prairie and 26 minutes from the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, where the men spoke. Leckrone said DeForest area residents should see the facility as a Madison area resource.
COPA would be located one block from bus connections and there will be ample parking so families don’t have to just drop kids off and go. The group envisions a cross-pollination of arts, ideas, and generations.
“Your’re not just music or you’re not just a visual artist,” Leckrone said. “You have to work together, it’s a team.”
Groups like the Madison Jazz Jam are among the current users of the space. The youth in the group get one hour of musician instruction and then a one hour jam session to practice their new skills.
Leckrone led the University of Wisconsin Marching Band to worldwide fame during his decades of service to the school and state. He said he is still working hard for the COPA project because it is needed so badly in the Madison area. He said he receives many calls from groups and organizers looking for a place to practice, perform, and call home. “My life is about performing. I believe in it. I wanted my kids to have more joy for it. COPA will provide all of that,” Leckrone said.
Leckrone said he sees so much need for a facility like COPA, he sees a push to develop the concept in other parts of the county.
Sveum said having a home at COPA, either short-term or long-term, is important. “There is a self-worth to knowing you have a home,” he said. “It’s not ‘hey can we use your church basement.’”
Sveum spoke about the importance of music to develop brains and learning among kids.
Funding for the facility and the programing grants will come from two funds which individuals, businesses, or groups can support.
The COPA board of directors includes Mike Leckrone, Chris Doering, Jim Scheidler, Steve Sveum, Brad Gilbert, Lisa Vetter Boyd, and founder Dale Sticha.