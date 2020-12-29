CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., as well as Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Holiday Hours:
• Thursday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 1 – Closed
Monday, Jan. 4
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 on Zoom
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday for Teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
• Workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Read to an Officer with a Twist at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
Main Street Moxie: From Surviving to Thriving in the New American Marketplace
Presented by Noelle Stary
Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
This young entrepreneur has built two thriving businesses from scratch through a voracious devotion to learning, improvising and improving —and knowing when and how to fail forward.
Today, as the pandemic has changed the business landscape, many Main Street businesses are operating out of bedrooms, basements, garages and home offices. Stary shares her hard-won tips for success despite the impact of a global pandemic.
Her book, “Main Street Moxie,” is filled with easy, creative, and fun marketing tips for doing business during a pandemic. “Thriving as a small business owner requires finding your grit. It’s not always easy, I know. But when you have grit and moxie, you can will yourself through anything,” says Noelle, Chief Resilience Officer & Founder of 20 Lemons Marketing Company.
Please register for this program on the Library’s website calendar.
2021 Winter Reading Program: Reading is a Hoot!
What better way to pass the gray winter days than by warming up with a good book? And your winter reading could win you some cool prizes from the library! You can owlways find more information on our website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Virtual Escape Rooms
Looking for some virtual fun? Try our Virtual Escape Rooms on our website. Options include Here is a list of our current Virtual Escape Rooms: Escape from the Library, Norbert’s Journey: Level 1, Alice’s Adventures at Hogwarts: Level 2, Harry Potter & the Unicorn Rescue Society: Level 3, and Uchenna in the Shadow House: Level 4.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
