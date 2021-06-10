The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, June 10
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. in Community Room or email
- Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room or Zoom
Friday, June 11
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Dragonwood Readers discuss The Book of Lost Names at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at the Community & Senior Center
- Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, June 14
- Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
- Coloring for Adults at 4:00 in Meeting Room D and on Zoom
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, June 15
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Concert at the Rocks: Dynamic Badgerettes Dance Team at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
Wednesday, June 16
- Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required for only the rain location
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m
- Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! At 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Concert at the Rocks: Elmore Lawson Drum Circle
Tuesday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
- The Dynamic Badgerettes is a dance team based in Madison that formed in 2018. They specialize in majorette dancing and have competed in and won dance competitions throughout the country.
- Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! In case of rain this event will be live streamed on Facebook.
- Performers and programs are subject to change. Check library website and Facebook for details and updates!