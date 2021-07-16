Thursday, July 22

9:00 -Exercise Room 

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

9:15 -Java Jewels

9:15 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

11:30 -Sheepshead

Friday, July 23

8:30 -Strength Training for Women

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

9:00 -Exercise Room 

11:30 -Sheepshead

11:30 -Chess

Monday, July 26

9:00 -Exercise Room 

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

9:10 -Chair Exercise DVD

9:15 -8-Ball Pool

9:15 -DeWhittler's Woodcarving

10:00 -Chair Yoga DVD

11:30 -Prize Lunch

11:30 -Euchre

Tuesday, July 27

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

9:00 -Exercise Room 

9:15 -Java Jewels

9:30 -Scratch Art

10:00 -4th Tuesday Library Program 

11:30 -Bridge

Wednesday, July 28

8:30-Strength Training for Women

9:00 -Exercise Room 

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

9:10 -Asian Mahjong

9:15 -8-Ball Pool

9:15 -Nail Clinic

11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)

11:30 -Hand and Foot

12:00 PM-Cribbage

12:30 PM-Knit Wits

Thursday, July 29

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

9:00 -Exercise Room 

9:15 -Java Jewels

9:15 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

11:30 -Birthday Lunch

11:30 -Sheepshead

12:15 PM-Bingo

Friday, July 30

8:30-Strength Training for Women

9:00 -Exercise Room 

9:00 -Outside Walking Group

11:30 -Sheepshead

11:30 -Chess

4th Tuesday Forum: Decluttering and Downsizing: Presented by Amber Miller of AARP Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. via Zoom

Having too much stuff can hinder people from relocating or getting health care into their homes. This engaging presentation explores why stuff is so important for some people and teaches practical, easy to- follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Learn how to get started!

Focus on Crafts and Hobbies

DeWhittler’s Woodcarving

Woodworkers meet at the Center every Monday from 9:15-11:30 a.m. to work on their own individual projects.

Knit Wits

Yarn crafters and weavers meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 12:30-2:00 p.m.

RSVP DeForest Helping Hands

Volunteers use their skills for helping people in Dane County by making homemade items that are distributed to people in need. Some of the items that they make are mittens, hats, scarves, tote bags, walker bags and other items requested by local nonprofit organizations. They meet on the third Monday of the month at the Center.

Scratch Art

Scratch Art meets every Tuesday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Scratch art is a very relaxing activity that can spark your own creativity. Visiting with old and new friends adds to a fun atmosphere!

