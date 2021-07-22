Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, July 22
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the Library Patio & in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Virtual Summer School Aged Story Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook. Registration required for kit.
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Friday, July 23
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, July 24
• Dragon Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.
Monday, July 26
• Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Badger Book Club discusses The Overdue Life of Amy Byler at 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, July 27
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Fourth Tuesday Forum: Downsizing and Decluttering: You Can’t Take it With You at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom
• Tales Take Flight Session 1 at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Tales Take Flight Session 2 at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Concert on Market Street: Crosstown Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street
Wednesday, July 28
• Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required only for the rain location
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• How to Save Monarch Butterflies with Author Bev Davis at 2:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Triptych Book Club at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Decluttering and Downsizing: You Can’t Take It with You
Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 am on Zoom
Presented by Amber Miller Associate State Director of Community Outreach for AARP Wisconsin
Having too much stuff can hinder people from relocating or getting health care into their homes. This engaging presentation explores why stuff is so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Learn how to get started! Co-hosted via Zoom by DeForest Area Community & Senior Center & the DeForest Area Public Library
Tales Take Flight Sessions 1 & 2
Tuesday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tales about parrots, macaws, and other exotic birds are often as beautiful as their tails. Meet some of these amazing creatures and learn about Feathered Friends Sanctuary & Rescue and the work they do to rescue and provide safe haven for exotic birds in captivity. Space will be limited for this indoor program. Masks will be encouraged and appreciated, and social distancing will be required. Due to limited space this program will be offered twice.
Concert on Market Street: Crosstown Drive
Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.
- Crosstown Drive is a country duo from Sun Prairie, WI with a heart for Nashville, TN. They write and perform their own music and have built a solid regional following of fans interested in hearing and singing along to that music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Refreshments will be available for purchase. In case of rain this event will be live streamed on Facebook. Performers and programs are subject to change. Check library website and Facebook for details and updates!
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible: Anonymous Music Lover, Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library, Paulson Development LLC, South Central Library System, TDS Telecommunications LLC, Essential Family Vision Care LINKages Committee
How to Save Monarch Butterflies
Wednesday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
Presented by Author Bev DavisStop in before Summer Exploratory and listen to Bev Davis talk about her book, Winging It, and learn how family members can work together to protect and save the Monarch butterfly. Learn what simple supplies and plants you can put in place at your home to help these butterflies thrive. In case of rain this event will move inside.