Why it seems like only yesterday - it was the first week of November actually -when I was complaining to those who would listen about the tornado alert siren testing that was still going on in November. I had opined to any who would listen that after all, it was November and weren't we pretty much done with all of that for the season? Then on Nov. 10 a tornado watch was issued for the area. A black line of clouds appeared on the western horizon and a rather red line on the radar was moving our way. While we didn't get a tornado we did get a dandy thunderstorm. Sometime after 3 p.m. I was sitting at my computer which is right by the window overlooking Library Street when lightning struck the corner of Ethun Pl. It was so close - 20 yards? - that I jumped. A few minutes later fire trucks and EMS showed up. Staff and the handful of patrons who had also jumped when the lightning struck were trying to figure out what had happened. After the strike, the street lights were still on; the lights in the apartments surrounding the little park were still on; the library still had power. But boy, that was some sight to see. I had an after image of the lightening bolt seared in my eyes for a while and adrenaline running through my bloodstream urging me to flee. A coworker that lives south of Walgreens reported seeing a big flash at the time, as did another staff member who lives near the church on Main Street. It is one of those mysteries of life that we will never have resolved for us as to why all the fire trucks appeared. Speaking of mysteries, below you will find some of the new books that arrived at the library after the lightning strike. Some of the fiction titles are mysteries. (How was that for a smooth transition?) Place them on hold or come in and take your chances on finding one of them on the "New Book" shelves. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War” by John Donohue and J.T. Molloy. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran-turned-merchant mariner recounts how in 1967 he accepted a neighborhood challenge to sneak into Vietnam, track down local friends on the front line and share beer over messages of love from home.
“No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality” by Michael J. Fox. The award-winning actor shares personal stories and observations about illness and health, aging, the strength of family and friends, and how our perceptions about time affect the way we approach mortality.
“Believe in People: Bottom-Up Solutions for a Top-Down World” by Charles Koch & Brian Hooks. Two of America's most successful entrepreneurs identify the societally imposed barriers that compromise success, explaining how today's leaders and companies can promote unprecedented levels of achievement by empowering, supporting and providing opportunities to everyday workers.
“I Wanna Be Where the Normal People Are” by Rachel Bloom. A laugh-out-loud anthology by the star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” collects essays, poems and other personal creations to explore such subjects as her perceptions of "normal," struggles with depression and life-shaping female friendships.
“Living Without Plastic: More Than 100 Easy Swaps for Home, Travel, Dining, Holidays, and Beyond” by Brigette Allen and Christine Wong. An illustrated guide to reducing personal plastic waste counsels readers on how to understand plastic terminology, listing more than 100 alternatives to everyday single-use items, from water bottles and straws to cosmetics and grocery bags.
“Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World” by Dalai Lama & Franz Alt. An appeal for environmental action by the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and spiritual leader of Tibet urges decision-makers to fight climate change ignorance while encouraging younger readers to assert their right to a climate-friendly future.
Fiction
“The Orchard” by David Hopen. Reinventing himself upon moving to a glitzy Miami suburb, a student at an Orthodox Jewish academy is welcomed into a circle of popular students whose faith is unconventionally tested by their charismatic rabbi.
“Dark Tide, No. 2 (Fairmile)” by Phillipa Gregory. A sequel to “Tidelands” finds 17th-century London warehouse owner Alinor reuniting with a man from her past while reaching out to her brother in war-torn New England for proof of her son's survival.
“Hot to Trot, No. 31 (Agatha Raisin)” by M.C. Beaton. Jealously investigating an ex's intended, Agatha Raisin crashes the wedding only to become implicated in the bride's murder, a situation that immerses Agatha in the cutthroat equestrian world.
“Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. Helping run her boyfriend's small Greek island hotel, a homesick London editor is irresistibly drawn to the story of a murder on the Suffolk coast and the wrongful incarceration of an innocent immigrant.
“Murder in Old Bombay” by Nev March. Investigating the double murder of two women in 1892 Bombay, Captain Jim Agnihotri is confronted by suspicion on both sides of a divided land before his investigation triggers unexpected consequences. An award-winning first novel.
“Wyoming True, No. 10 (Wyoming Men)” by Diana Palmer. A gruff rancher who earned his wealth honestly resists his growing attraction to a twice-divorced, independently wealthy beauty who has moved to their small Wyoming town to avoid men. By the best-selling author of “Wyoming Brave.”
“Daylight, No. 3 (Atlee Pine Thrillers)” by David Baldacci. When her search for her sister clashes with one of John Puller's high-stakes investigations, FBI agent Atlee Pine confronts traumatizing forces in the world of organized crime. By the best-selling author of “A Minute to Midnight.”
“The Devil and Dark Water” by Stuart Turton. Sailing back to Amsterdam as a prisoner accused of an unknown crime, Detective Pipps relies on his faithful sidekick to help solve an onboard mystery in the new novel from the author of “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
