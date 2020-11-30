CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, Dec. 4
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
Sunday, Dec. 6
• Holiday Music: Warm Sounds for the Season with Nolan Veldey from 2-3:30 p.m. - Library
Monday, Dec. 7
• Online Story Hour at 10 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games: D & D at 3 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed at 7 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
• The Life & Times of the Last Kid Picked with author David Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, Dec. 9
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Holiday Music: Warm Sounds for the Season with Nolan Veldey
Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy holiday music ranging from traditional to jazzy performed by pianist Nolan Veldey, playing keyboard from our second floor balcony. Please note this is not a sit-down concert. You’re invited to stop in, listen for a while and get a packaged cookie and a beverage. Sponsored by The Friends of the Library.
The Life & Times of the Last Kid Picked
Presented by Author David Benjamin
Tuesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Author David Benjamin has a lifetime of stories to tell! Regarded as a master of storytelling, David Benjamin knew he was a writer when he was in grade school. He started his first novel in elementary school at St. Mary’s School in Tomah. He adapted (and embellished he says) some of that experience in his memoir, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked. Join us for a wonderful evening full of laughter and storytelling.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
