By Jan Berg
Normally by this time of -- almost the mid-point of January -- I would be optimistically pointing out the lengthening of days and perhaps, begin the countdown to Groundhog Day where we would find out if there were six more weeks of winter in store for us. However, these first couple of weeks in January have been mostly cloudy and if not cloudy, then foggy. It is so very difficult to celebrate the return of more daylight when the street lights are coming on at three o'clock in the afternoon. Indeed, we have gained daylight. The earliest sunset during those dark, December days was at 4:29 p.m. At this writing, sunset is at 4:40 p.m. and sunrise has, finally, begun getting later. It is now at 7:31 a.m. We haven't seen a sunrise that early since Christmas Day. The good news is that even though we can't see it to be cheered by it, the days are getting longer and that no matter what Feb. 2 will roll around in just 19 days. And once we're in February you can almost see spring popping it's head up over the horizon. In the meantime, these dark days lend themselves rather nicely to reading. Below you will find some of the new books that have recently arrived at your library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Get What’s Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price (Get What’s Yours)” by Philip Moeller. An authoritative, unbiased reference by the award-winning "Ask Phil" columnist shares concise information about how to communicate with doctors, hospitals and health-care providers to get access to quality care, minimize medical bills and contest denied insurance claims.
“Know Yourself, Know Your Money: Discover WHY You Handle Money the Way You Do, and What to Do About It!” by Rachel Cruze. The father-and-daughter personal finance experts behind the best-selling “Smart Money Smart Kids” counsel readers on how to understand one's individual strengths and vulnerabilities to establish a healthy relationship with money and set more productive financial goals
ADHD 2.0: New Science and Essential Strategies for Thriving with Distraction—from Childhood Through Adulthood” by Edward Hallowell & John Ratey. The best-selling authors of “Driven to Distraction” draw on cutting-edge research into the less-recognized strengths of the ADHD mind, including the "variable attention trait," to discuss career goals, positive relationships and the pros and cons of medication.
“Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things: Simple Tips and Genius Ideas for an Easier and More Beautiful Life” by Martha Stewart. The premier American lifestyle expert and television personality shares practical tips and clever solutions for making life easier and more delicious such as infusing vinegar with herb blossoms and using lip balm to free a stuck zipper.
“The Power of Ethics: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World” by Susan Liautaud. Drawing on two decades as an ethics advisor guiding corporations and leaders, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and students in her Stanford University ethics courses, the author provides clarity to blurry ethical questions, walking you through a straightforward, four-step process for ethical decision-making you can use every day
Fiction
“Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters. A trans woman, her detransitioned ex and his cisgender lover build an unconventional family together in the wake of heartbreak and an unplanned pregnancy, in a debut by the author of the novella, “Infect Your Friends and Loved One.”
“The Liar’s Dictionary” by Eley Williams. Tasked with identifying false entries in an encyclopedic dictionary before it is digitized, a young intern questioning her sexuality and place in the world uncovers the laugh-out-loud mountweazels of a disaffected Victorian lexicographer.
“The Heiress: The Revelations of Anne de Bourgh, No.1 (Pride & Prejudice Novels)” by Molly Greeley. A reimagining of the story of Jane Austen's mysterious character depicts a rejected young heiress who fights a life-long addiction before discovering health and passion in the London home of her cousin, Colonel John Fitzwilliam.
“The Last Garden’s in England” by Julia Kelly. From the author of the international best-seller “The Light Over London” and “The Whispers of War” comes a poignant and unforgettable tale of five women living across three different times whose lives are all connected by one very special garden.
“Shiver” by Allie Reynolds. A reunion weekend in the French Alps turns deadly when five friends discover that someone has deliberately stranded them at a remote mountaintop resort during a snowstorm, where ominous things begin to happen. A first novel.
“Twenty, No. 17 (Jack Swyteck)” by James Grippando. A nightmarish shooting at their daughter's school finds Jack Swyteck and his law-enforcement officer wife, Andie, investigating a chief suspect's alleged ties to Al Qaeda amid growing anti-Muslim fervor.
“Neighbors” by Danielle Steel. Opening her home to neighbors in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, a reclusive woman inadvertently triggers events that reveal secrets, divide relationships and forge new bonds among strangers. By the best-selling author of “All That Glitters.”
“Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner. Investigating the cold-case disappearance of a Haitian teen in a gritty Boston neighborhood, Frankie Elkin navigates resident and police resistance as well as the challenges of her own sobriety before risking her life to uncover the truth.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
