The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, June 24
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the Library Patio and the Children’s Room. Registration required.
- Virtual Summer Aged Story at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook live, registration required for kit
- Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
- Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Friday, June 25
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, June 26
- Lizard Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. on the Library Patio. Registration required.
Monday, June 28
- Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Badger Book Club discusses Meet Me Halfway by Jennifer Morales at 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
- Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
- Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, June 29
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Concert at the Rocks: Duke Otherwise at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
- Pride Month Rainbow Tie Dye at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop, registration required
Wednesday, June 30
- Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required for only the rain location
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Pride Month Rainbow Tie Dye at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop, registration required
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Concert at the Rocks: Duke Otherwise
Tuesday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
Duke’s energetic live show is filled with hilarious and imaginative songs to delight all ages. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! In case of rain this event will be live streamed on Facebook.