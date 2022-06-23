High tea service By Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com mberglund Author email Jun 23, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Good friends and good food. The heart of a great life. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Buy Now A spot of tea. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Buy Now First course delights. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Buy Now Lynn Kreul and friends share a good conversation. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Buy Now Joan Ebbens provides a description of the courses. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Buy Now A most enjoyable day. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Buy Now An assortment of goodies. Mark Berglund/Deforestedit@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deacons stand atop Eastern Section standings in Home Talent play after blasting Poynette Top five: Reliving the best DeForest spring sports stories of 2022 War College training helps Fritz lead Lawton receives remodeling certification Dane County, energy executives kick off 90-acre-solar project Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin