A poker run to benefit Waunakee Food Pantry is being held on May 15, sponsored by God’s Country Pontiac Association. Owners of all types of cars and bikes are encouraged to attend!

Registration is at the Springfield Corners Park and Ride (corner of Hwys 12 & 19) between 9:00 -11:00 a.m. Stops include Fitz’s on the Lake, Mousehouse Cheesehouse, Park’s Automotive and Rock N Wool Winery. Final stop is the Waunakee Village Park between 1:00 — 3:30 p.m.

There is a $10 entry fee for the event. Cash prizes to top three hands (amount depends on number of participants) and door prizes.

For more information contact Sheldon Hamilton at 608-712-5994.

Recommended for you

Load comments