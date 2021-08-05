Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, August 5
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the Library Patio & in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Virtual Summer School Aged Story Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook. Registration required for kit.
• Mushroom Foraging 101 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration Required.
Friday, August 6
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, August 9
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Tuesday, August 10
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Healthy Houseplants at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom.
Wednesday, August 11
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
• Read Woke reading group discusses Caste by Isabel Wilkerson at 6:00 p.m.
Mushroom Foraging 101
Thursday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Join members of the Madison Mycological Society for a beginner's guide to foraging for fungi. We will discuss ethical and safety considerations for foraging in Wisconsin. Attendees will also learn about some beginner-friendly mushroom species to confidently start their foraging adventures.
Healthy Houseplants
Tuesday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Learn the ins and outs to buying, growing and enjoying healthy houseplants! A certified Master Gardener will give us the names and characteristics of plants that will thrive in the home environment. You will leave this talk with guidelines for potting and repotting houseplants, watering them, and ways to keep your houseplants clean. Register on the library website: deforestlibrary.org